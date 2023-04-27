Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 27, 2023 / 11:42 AM

Iowa woman seeks world record certificate for souvenir spoon collection

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

April 27 (UPI) -- An Iowa woman's collection of souvenir spoons is being publicly counted in an attempt to earn a Guinness World Record.

Cammie Pohl estimates she had at least 8,500 souvenir spoons commemorating famous people, places and events, and the number is being determined Thursday at a public counting event at Bally's Quad Cities Casino & Hotel.

Advertisement

Pohl said the total determined by the official count will not represent her entire collection, as many of her spoons remain unsorted in various boxes and bags.

The Davenport resident's collection began with a set of 1904 St. Louis World's Fair spoons gifted to her by her great-grandmother when Pohl was preparing to leave to join the Army.

"She handed me three boxes and instructed me to not open them until either I got married or bought my first home and I said, 'Oh, great-grandmother, you're going to be there,'" Pohl told WQAD-TV. "She passed away in January of 1989 and we bought our first house in June of '89. I opened up those boxes and I was thrilled she gave me those souvenir spoons and ever since that day, everywhere we traveled, we will always get a spoon."

Advertisement

Pohl said she is hoping Thursday's counting event will lead to a Guinness World Record. The record-keeping organization does not currently list an entry for largest collection of souvenir spoons.

"I hope that the Guinness Book of World Records will spark other people to start a collection of something that will remind them of their grandparents or great-grandparents and where they came from," she said.

Pohl said her ultimate goal is to start a souvenir spoon museum to share her collection with the world.

Read More

Researchers teach parrots to make video calls Baby gibbon briefly escapes enclosure at San Antonio Zoo World Jigsaw Puzzle Championship sets world record

Latest Headlines

Researchers teach parrots to make video calls
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Researchers teach parrots to make video calls
April 27 (UPI) -- Researchers from the United States and Scotland said they taught pet parrots how to make video calls, and the birds developed long-distance friendships as a result.
Baby gibbon briefly escapes enclosure at San Antonio Zoo
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Baby gibbon briefly escapes enclosure at San Antonio Zoo
April 27 (UPI) -- Officials at the San Antonio Zoo confirmed a baby gibbon briefly escaped from its enclosure and was safely captured minutes later.
World Jigsaw Puzzle Championship sets world record
Odd News // 21 hours ago
World Jigsaw Puzzle Championship sets world record
April 26 (UPI) -- An unusual international contest in Spain was awarded a Guinness World Records title as the largest jigsaw puzzle competition in the world.
Cat rescued after at least three days in Indiana tree
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Cat rescued after at least three days in Indiana tree
April 26 (UPI) -- An Indiana animal control officer teamed up with firefighters to rescue a cat stranded in a tree for at least three days.
Need for fajita supplies leads to $250,000 lottery win
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Need for fajita supplies leads to $250,000 lottery win
April 26 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman credited her desire for fajitas and her failure to buy a couple of key ingredients at the grocery store with her winning a $250,000 lottery prize.
Wandering bull's visit to residential neighborhood caught on camera
Odd News // 1 day ago
Wandering bull's visit to residential neighborhood caught on camera
April 26 (UPI) -- A wandering bull made its way to a residential neighborhood in Texas, where it was caught on video by security cameras and surprised witnesses.
Lost dog reunited with Idaho owner after two years
Odd News // 1 day ago
Lost dog reunited with Idaho owner after two years
April 26 (UPI) -- An Idaho man was reunited with his beloved dog two years after the canine went missing thanks to a microchip.
Pony and goat found walking together on Connecticut highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Pony and goat found walking together on Connecticut highway
April 26 (UPI) -- Connecticut State Police said troopers responded to a busy highway on a report of a goat and a pony walking together in the roadway.
Pennsylvania podcaster conducts 37 hours of interviews for world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Pennsylvania podcaster conducts 37 hours of interviews for world record
April 26 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania podcaster interviewed 137 people over the course of 37 hours, 44 minutes and 17 seconds to break the Guinness World Record for longest interviewing marathon.
Raccoon caught on camera browsing the aisles at Toronto store
Odd News // 1 day ago
Raccoon caught on camera browsing the aisles at Toronto store
April 26 (UPI) -- A Toronto man shopping at his local grocery store captured video of an unusual fellow shopper browsing the aisles -- a raccoon.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Colorado rescue discovers rare male calico 'unicorn' kitten
Colorado rescue discovers rare male calico 'unicorn' kitten
World Jigsaw Puzzle Championship sets world record
World Jigsaw Puzzle Championship sets world record
New Orleans student accepted to 125 schools, receives $9M in scholarship offers
New Orleans student accepted to 125 schools, receives $9M in scholarship offers
Family of bears bounce on trampoline in Connecticut yard
Family of bears bounce on trampoline in Connecticut yard
Car delivery driver surprised by snake slithering out of dashboard
Car delivery driver surprised by snake slithering out of dashboard
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement