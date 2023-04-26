Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 26, 2023 / 3:25 PM

World Jigsaw Puzzle Championship sets world record

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

April 26 (UPI) -- An unusual international contest in Spain was awarded a Guinness World Records title as the largest jigsaw puzzle competition in the world.

Guinness World Records announced Wednesday that the 2022 World Jigsaw Puzzle Championship in Valladolid, Spain, was officially the largest competition in the world for puzzle solvers.

Advertisement

The competition featured a total 2,293 jigsaw enthusiasts from 44 countries competing in puzzle-solving races as individuals, pairs and four-person teams.

The international contest, which was first held in 2019, is organized and supervised by the World Jigsaw Puzzle Federation, under chair Alfonso Álvarez-Ossorio.

The 2023 World Jigsaw Puzzle Championship, a five-day event, is scheduled to kick off with an opening ceremony Sept. 20.

Read More

Cat rescued after at least three days in Indiana tree Need for fajita supplies leads to $250,000 lottery win Wandering bull's visit to residential neighborhood caught on camera

Latest Headlines

Cat rescued after at least three days in Indiana tree
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Cat rescued after at least three days in Indiana tree
April 26 (UPI) -- An Indiana animal control officer teamed up with firefighters to rescue a cat stranded in a tree for at least three days.
Need for fajita supplies leads to $250,000 lottery win
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Need for fajita supplies leads to $250,000 lottery win
April 26 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman credited her desire for fajitas and her failure to buy a couple of key ingredients at the grocery store with her winning a $250,000 lottery prize.
Wandering bull's visit to residential neighborhood caught on camera
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Wandering bull's visit to residential neighborhood caught on camera
April 26 (UPI) -- A wandering bull made its way to a residential neighborhood in Texas, where it was caught on video by security cameras and surprised witnesses.
Lost dog reunited with Idaho owner after two years
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Lost dog reunited with Idaho owner after two years
April 26 (UPI) -- An Idaho man was reunited with his beloved dog two years after the canine went missing thanks to a microchip.
Pony and goat found walking together on Connecticut highway
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Pony and goat found walking together on Connecticut highway
April 26 (UPI) -- Connecticut State Police said troopers responded to a busy highway on a report of a goat and a pony walking together in the roadway.
Pennsylvania podcaster conducts 37 hours of interviews for world record
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Pennsylvania podcaster conducts 37 hours of interviews for world record
April 26 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania podcaster interviewed 137 people over the course of 37 hours, 44 minutes and 17 seconds to break the Guinness World Record for longest interviewing marathon.
Raccoon caught on camera browsing the aisles at Toronto store
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Raccoon caught on camera browsing the aisles at Toronto store
April 26 (UPI) -- A Toronto man shopping at his local grocery store captured video of an unusual fellow shopper browsing the aisles -- a raccoon.
Car delivery driver surprised by snake slithering out of dashboard
Odd News // 1 day ago
Car delivery driver surprised by snake slithering out of dashboard
April 25 (UPI) -- A driver on his way to deliver a car in England had to make an unplanned detour when he discovered a snake inside the vehicle.
Colorado rescue discovers rare male calico 'unicorn' kitten
Odd News // 1 day ago
Colorado rescue discovers rare male calico 'unicorn' kitten
April 25 (UPI) -- An animal rescue group said one of its volunteers is currently caring for a male calico kitten, a feline so rare they are often called "unicorn" kittens.
Maryland woman wins her second $100,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 1 day ago
Maryland woman wins her second $100,000 lottery prize
April 25 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman scored a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket after previously winning the same amount from a ticket she purchased in 2018.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Colorado rescue discovers rare male calico 'unicorn' kitten
Colorado rescue discovers rare male calico 'unicorn' kitten
New Orleans student accepted to 125 schools, receives $9M in scholarship offers
New Orleans student accepted to 125 schools, receives $9M in scholarship offers
Car delivery driver surprised by snake slithering out of dashboard
Car delivery driver surprised by snake slithering out of dashboard
Family of bears bounce on trampoline in Connecticut yard
Family of bears bounce on trampoline in Connecticut yard
Moose wanders into Alaska movie theater, eats popcorn
Moose wanders into Alaska movie theater, eats popcorn
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement