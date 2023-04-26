World Jigsaw Puzzle Championship sets world record

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 26 (UPI) -- An unusual international contest in Spain was awarded a Guinness World Records title as the largest jigsaw puzzle competition in the world.

Guinness World Records announced Wednesday that the 2022 World Jigsaw Puzzle Championship in Valladolid, Spain, was officially the largest competition in the world for puzzle solvers.

The competition featured a total 2,293 jigsaw enthusiasts from 44 countries competing in puzzle-solving races as individuals, pairs and four-person teams.

The international contest, which was first held in 2019, is organized and supervised by the World Jigsaw Puzzle Federation, under chair Alfonso Álvarez-Ossorio.

The 2023 World Jigsaw Puzzle Championship, a five-day event, is scheduled to kick off with an opening ceremony Sept. 20.