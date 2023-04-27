Trending
April 27, 2023 / 10:17 AM

Baby gibbon briefly escapes enclosure at San Antonio Zoo

By Ben Hooper
April 27 (UPI) -- Officials at the San Antonio Zoo confirmed a baby gibbon briefly escaped from its enclosure and was safely captured minutes later.

A zoo visitor captured video showing the baby white-cheeked gibbon, born at the zoo in January, running around on top of the mesh enclosure while its mother follows from inside.

"Animal Care Specialists were quickly on the scene and safely retrieved the baby within minutes. The baby had remained next to his mom, who was keeping a watchful eye," zoo representative Cyle Perez told KSAT-TV.

Officials said zookeepers took the opportunity to give the gibbon a physical and he weighed in at a healthy 1 pound and 12 ounces.

The baby was then reunited with his parents. Officials said they believe the small baby was able to squeeze himself through a narrow opening between the mesh cabling and the cliff wall.

