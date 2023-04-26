Trending
Odd News
April 26, 2023 / 12:37 PM

Need for fajita supplies leads to $250,000 lottery win

By Ben Hooper
North Carolina resident Robin Hicks said her need for fajita supplies led to her making a second trip to the store and she ended up winning a $250,000 jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
April 26 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman credited her desire for fajitas and her failure to buy a couple of key ingredients at the grocery store with her winning a $250,000 lottery prize.

Robin Hicks of Burlington told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she was craving fajitas, but discovered she had forgotten to buy tomatoes and fajita seasoning mix at the grocery store.

Hicks made a second store run, and on her way home she stopped at Kim's Mart on Webb Avenue in Burlington to cash in a $50 lottery ticket and buy a scratch-off.

The player said she ended up buying a 20X The Cash scratch-off, which turned out to be a $250,000 winner.

"Yay for steak fajitas and forgetting tomato and fajita mix," Hicks said.

Hicks said her winnings will allow her to pay off all of her bills, as well as her mother's bills.

"It's gonna be great from here on out," she said.

