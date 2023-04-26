Need for fajita supplies leads to $250,000 lottery win

|Advertisement
Hicks made a second store run, and on her way home she stopped at Kim's Mart on Webb Avenue in Burlington to cash in a $50 lottery ticket and buy a scratch-off.
The player said she ended up buying a 20X The Cash scratch-off, which turned out to be a $250,000 winner.
"Yay for steak fajitas and forgetting tomato and fajita mix," Hicks said.
Hicks said her winnings will allow her to pay off all of her bills, as well as her mother's bills.
"It's gonna be great from here on out," she said.