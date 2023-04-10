Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 10 (UPI) -- A charity auction in the United Arab Emirates saw a world record broken when a vehicle license plate being the letter and number combination "P7" sold for nearly $15 million.

The Most Noble Numbers auction in Dubai, which offered rare and highly sought-after license plates and phone numbers, supported the 1 Billion Meal Endowment Campaign.

The biggest sale of the day came when the "P7" license plate sold for $14,975,356. The sum beat the Guinness World Record for the most expensive car license plate, which was set at $14,200,000 for license plate "1" at an Abu Dhabi auction in 2008.

The winning bid at Saturday's auction was placed by Pavel Valeryevich Durov, the French-Emirati businessman who founded the Telegram app.

Other plates sold at the auction included "AA 19," "O71" and "Q 22222."