Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe April 10 (UPI) -- A charity auction in the United Arab Emirates saw a world record broken when a vehicle license plate being the letter and number combination "P7" sold for nearly $15 million. The Most Noble Numbers auction in Dubai, which offered rare and highly sought-after license plates and phone numbers, supported the 1 Billion Meal Endowment Campaign. Advertisement The biggest sale of the day came when the "P7" license plate sold for $14,975,356. The sum beat the Guinness World Record for the most expensive car license plate, which was set at $14,200,000 for license plate "1" at an Abu Dhabi auction in 2008. The winning bid at Saturday's auction was placed by Pavel Valeryevich Durov, the French-Emirati businessman who founded the Telegram app. Other plates sold at the auction included "AA 19," "O71" and "Q 22222." Read More Moose back on the loose after Alaska river rescue Overdue album returned to Toronto library after 40 years Ducklings rescued from California storm drain