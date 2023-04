Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 7 (UPI) -- Librarians at a Toronto library were shocked when a vinyl record recently returned to the facility turned out to be more than 40 years overdue.

The Toronto Public Library said in an Instagram post that the record, Dance Music from the time of Praetorius by Fritz Neumayer, was returned this week to the library's Spadina Road branch.

Librarians checked the album's date card and were shocked to discover it had been due back Oct. 5, 1982.

"Good thing we eliminated late fines last year," library officials wrote.