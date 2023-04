Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 7 (UPI) -- Texas Parks and Wildlife officials are investigating a mystery after a wildlife camera in the Rio Grande Valley captured an image of an unknown "mystery animal."

Officials wrote in a post on the Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park Facebook page that a game camera in the Rio Grande Valley captured a nighttime image of an animal officials have not yet been able to identify.

Advertisement

"Is it a new species? An escapee from a nearby zoo? Or just a park ranger in disguise?" the post said. "Regardless, it's thrilling to see such an incredible animal in its natural habitat."

Officials wrote they would keep the public updated on the progress of the investigation.

Commenters on the post suggested the animal could be a badger, a wolverine, a bush dog or potentially an optical illusion caused by two wild hogs passing one another in opposite directions.