April 7 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's office helped remove an 8-foot alligator from a resident's backyard pool -- and a deputy's reaction to the reptile is going viral.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said in an Instagram post that Deputy Robert Santiago and professional wildlife trapper Scott Swartley responded to a home on Silver Lake Drive in Melbourne where a woman discovered a large alligator taking a dip in her pool.

The post included a photo of Swartley removing the gator from the pool while Santiago assists with a shocked look on his face.

"I would love to know exactly what Deputy Santiago was thinking but I'm pretty sure it was, 'Oh hell no I didn't sign up for this,'" Sheriff Wayne Ivey wrote in the post.