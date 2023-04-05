Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 5, 2023 / 9:37 AM

Buffalo calf born with bear-like claws

By Mohammed Kathrada, LatestSightings.com
1/2
A buffalo calf was born with a disease called hyperkeratosis that results in bear-like claws instead of hooves. Photo courtesy of LatestSightings.com
A buffalo calf was born with a disease called hyperkeratosis that results in bear-like claws instead of hooves. Photo courtesy of LatestSightings.com

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

A buffalo calf that looked quite different from the rest of the herd was spotted. The calf was born with a disease called hyperkeratosis that results in bear-like claws instead of hooves and abnormally thick legs.

Pam Bruce-Brand, while on her annual bush vacation, came across this strange sight and shared it with LatestSightings.com.

Advertisement

"While driving in the central Kruger National Park [in South Africa] on the S90 towards the Shitsalaleni waterhole. We came across a massive herd of buffalo grazing and moving toward the waterhole. Some buffaloes were already wallowing and drinking water."

What is the lifespan of a buffalo in the wild? The maximum recorded lifespan for a buffalo living in the wild is 25 years. Buffalo calves are born in large herds, and it is not uncommon to see dozens of calves within a single group. These young animals are able to stand and walk within an hour of birth, which is necessary for their survival in the wild. Young buffalo stay close to their mothers and siblings for protection and guidance because predators like lions and hyenas often target them.

Bruce-Brand continued, "The large herd was made up of buffaloes that were old and young. Among them, I noticed a calf that looked a little strange. As it got closer, the deformity could be seen more clearly. Thick legs and bear-like claws instead of hooves. It was a rare and intriguing sight that left me curious."

Advertisement

The reason for the bear-like claws on the buffalo calf could be due to a nutritional deficiency or a genetic mutation. The disease is called hyperkeratosis. Hoof problems can lead to lameness, which is a major issue for animals in the wild. The calves need to have strong and healthy hooves to keep up with the herd and avoid becoming prey.

As the calves grow, their hooves become stronger and more durable. This is essential for their survival in the harsh African wilderness. A healthy buffalo hoof is curved and tough, this enables the animal to grip the ground and avoid slipping. This is particularly important during the wet season when the ground can become muddy and slippery.

"We switched off our engine and sat for over an hour watching and photographing them. The little calf had a strange stride but looked as happy as its siblings. Going about its day as if nothing were wrong."

"Patience is key when on safari. Observe your surroundings and stay alert it often pays off and you get chances to witness incredible and unusual sights."

In the wild, buffalo herds are often on the move. They need to find food and water sources and avoid predators. This means that the calves need to be able to keep up with the rest of the herd. A weak or injured calf is a liability to the group, as it may slow them down or attract predators.

Advertisement

This article originally appeared at LatestSightings.com.

Read More

Bear plays with soccer ball, climbs on trampoline in New York yard Bear who twice escaped at Missouri zoo moving to new home in Texas Bear goes salmon fishing in Alaska

Latest Headlines

First Contact Day celebrates the future history of 'Star Trek'
Odd News // 26 minutes ago
First Contact Day celebrates the future history of 'Star Trek'
April 5 (UPI) -- First Contact Day, celebrated annually on April 5, commemorates the date humanity met its first extraterrestrial species in the "Star Trek" franchise.
British police find exotic bird perched atop their patrol car
Odd News // 18 hours ago
British police find exotic bird perched atop their patrol car
April 4 (UPI) -- Officers in a British police department were left scratching their heads when they returned to their car and found an exotic bird perched on the blue lights.
Florida firefighters free cow stuck in mud for nearly 24 hours
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Florida firefighters free cow stuck in mud for nearly 24 hours
April 4 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida came to the rescue of a cow stuck up to its neck in deep mud for nearly 24 hours.
Egyptian man breaks world record with 7-mile swim in handcuffs
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Egyptian man breaks world record with 7-mile swim in handcuffs
April 4 (UPI) -- An Egyptian swimmer put his skills to the test and broke a Guinness World Record when he swam for over 7 miles while wearing handcuffs.
S.C. woman wins $200,000 lottery prize on her birthday
Odd News // 19 hours ago
S.C. woman wins $200,000 lottery prize on her birthday
April 4 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman who decided to try her luck with a scratch-off lottery ticket on her birthday won a $200,000 jackpot.
Firefighters rescue parachutist caught high up in Washington tree
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Firefighters rescue parachutist caught high up in Washington tree
April 4 (UPI) -- A Washington fire department said a crew came to the rescue of an unlucky parachutist whose descent left him stuck in a tree.
5-year-old uses mom's phone to order $4,000 worth of motorcycles and boots
Odd News // 22 hours ago
5-year-old uses mom's phone to order $4,000 worth of motorcycles and boots
April 4 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts mom who let her 5-year-old daughter play with her phone during a car ride was shocked to discover the girl had ordered nearly $4,000 worth of child-sized motorcycles and cowgirl boots on Amazon.
South Carolina man breaks mustache record at 2 feet, 1 inch long
Odd News // 23 hours ago
South Carolina man breaks mustache record at 2 feet, 1 inch long
April 4 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man's 2-foot, 1-inch whiskers earned him the Guinness World Record for the longest mustache on a living person.
Ranchers on horseback wrangle loose cow on Florida highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Ranchers on horseback wrangle loose cow on Florida highway
April 4 (UPI) -- A cow spotted wandering on a busy stretch of Florida highway was wrangled by ranchers on horseback while deputies controlled traffic.
Upside-down kitten rescued from behind water heater
Odd News // 1 day ago
Upside-down kitten rescued from behind water heater
April 3 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in New York rescued a cat found stuck upside down behind a water heater.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

5-year-old uses mom's phone to order $4,000 worth of motorcycles and boots
5-year-old uses mom's phone to order $4,000 worth of motorcycles and boots
South Carolina man breaks mustache record at 2 feet, 1 inch long
South Carolina man breaks mustache record at 2 feet, 1 inch long
Surprises unearthed in 90-year-old San Francisco time capsule
Surprises unearthed in 90-year-old San Francisco time capsule
S.C. woman wins $200,000 lottery prize on her birthday
S.C. woman wins $200,000 lottery prize on her birthday
Ramen shop bans customers from using smartphones while dining
Ramen shop bans customers from using smartphones while dining
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement