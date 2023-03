Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 23 (UPI) -- A piglet on the loose for multiple days in a New Hampshire town was captured by a local animal lover -- and the rescue was caught on video.

Tori Gamache said she heard the 8-week-old pet pig, Simon, had been on the loose since Sunday, so she went out Wednesday to the area of Goffstown where the swine was last sighted.

Gamache said she spent about 2 hours working to gain the piglet's trust before the animal came close enough that she could grab hold of him.

She said Simon was safely reunited with his family.