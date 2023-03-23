Trending
Odd News
March 23, 2023

Boy, 9, breaks Rubik's cube speed record

By Ben Hooper
March 23 (UPI) -- A 9-year-old Rubik's cube prodigy from China broke a Guinness World Record when he averaged a time of 4.69 seconds in his attempts at solving a 3x3x3 cube.

Young speedcuber Yiheng Wang made five attempts March 12 at the Yong Jun KL Speedcubing 2023 event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and recorded times of 4.35, 3.9, 4.41, 5.31 and 6.16 seconds.

World Cube Association rules required the fastest and slowest times to be discounted when calculating the average, giving Yiheng an average time of 4.69 seconds.

Guinness World Records said the boy broke the record for fastest average time to solve a 3x3x3 rotating puzzle cube, beating the record of 4.86 seconds, which was jointly held by Max Park of the United States and Tymon Kolasiński of Poland.

The WCA said Yiheng's 3.9-second solve was the fourth fastest on record.

Latest Headlines

Ring lost on Virginia Tech's campus unearthed more than 25 years later
Odd News // 11 minutes ago
Ring lost on Virginia Tech's campus unearthed more than 25 years later
March 23 (UPI) -- A Virginia Tech graduate was reunited with the class ring he lost while playing volleyball more than 25 years ago when a construction crew found it underground.
Maryland man was unaware of Powerball win for four months
Odd News // 17 minutes ago
Maryland man was unaware of Powerball win for four months
March 23 (UPI) -- A Maryland man bought Powerball tickets for a November drawing and didn't discover he was a $50,004 winner until four months later.
Zebra escapes zoo, wanders Seoul streets for 3 hours
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Zebra escapes zoo, wanders Seoul streets for 3 hours
March 23 (UPI) -- A zoo in South Korea's capital confirmed a zebra escaped from the facility Thursday and spent about 3 hours wandering the streets of the city.
Nebraska coffee chain bakes world's largest cake ball
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Nebraska coffee chain bakes world's largest cake ball
March 23 (UPI) -- A Nebraska-based coffee chain broke a Guinness World Record by assembling an 848-pound cake ball in celebration of its 25th anniversary.
Storm frees six African birds from Oakland Zoo aviary
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Storm frees six African birds from Oakland Zoo aviary
March 23 (UPI) -- A California zoo said six birds escaped from their enclosure when a tree fell onto the mesh surrounding the animals' aviary.
Overturned truck spills 10,000 wine bottles onto California highway
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Overturned truck spills 10,000 wine bottles onto California highway
March 22 (UPI) -- The California Highway Patrol said clean-up crews were summoned to a stretch of highway when a truck overturned and spilled its load of about 10,000 empty wine bottles into the roadway.
Miniature horse leads police on 2-hour chase in Alabama
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Miniature horse leads police on 2-hour chase in Alabama
March 22 (UPI) -- An escaped miniature horse spotted trotting loose in Alabama led police on a 2-hour chase before being safely corralled, police said.
Australian woman finds venomous snake lounging in her bed
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Australian woman finds venomous snake lounging in her bed
March 22 (UPI) -- An Australian reptile wrangler was called out to a Queensland home where a woman found one of the world's most venomous snakes slithering in her bed.
Delaware man wins $5 million lottery jackpot in Florida
Odd News // 1 day ago
Delaware man wins $5 million lottery jackpot in Florida
March 22 (UPI) -- A Delaware man took a trip to Florida and ended up winning a $5 million lottery jackpot from a scratch-off ticket during his vacation.
Soccer player scores from 110 yards, possibly breaking world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Soccer player scores from 110 yards, possibly breaking world record
March 22 (UPI) -- A goalie for a Chilean soccer team may have set a new world record when he kicked a goal from a distance of about 110 yards.
