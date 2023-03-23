Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 23 (UPI) -- A zoo in South Korea's capital confirmed a zebra escaped from the facility Thursday and spent about 3 hours wandering the streets of the city.

The Seoul Children's Grand Park zoo said the zebra escaped just before 3 p.m. local time Thursday and wandered to a nearby residential neighborhood.

Surprised locals posted photos and videos of the wandering equine to social media.

Zoo officials and firefighters pursued the zebra for about 3 hours before they were able to corner the animal and administer a tranquilizer.

The zebra was safely returned to the zoo just after 6 p.m., officials said.

A zoo representative said an investigation has been opened into the escape.

No injuries or property damage were reported from the zebra's time on the loose.