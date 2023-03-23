Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe March 23 (UPI) -- A zoo in South Korea's capital confirmed a zebra escaped from the facility Thursday and spent about 3 hours wandering the streets of the city. The Seoul Children's Grand Park zoo said the zebra escaped just before 3 p.m. local time Thursday and wandered to a nearby residential neighborhood. Advertisement Surprised locals posted photos and videos of the wandering equine to social media. Zoo officials and firefighters pursued the zebra for about 3 hours before they were able to corner the animal and administer a tranquilizer. The zebra was safely returned to the zoo just after 6 p.m., officials said. A zoo representative said an investigation has been opened into the escape. No injuries or property damage were reported from the zebra's time on the loose. Read More Nebraska coffee chain bakes world's largest cake ball Storm frees six African birds from Oakland Zoo aviary Overturned truck spills 10,000 wine bottles onto California highway