A Maryland man won $50,004 from a November Powerball drawing, but didn't discover his good luck until four months later. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- A Maryland man bought Powerball tickets for a November drawing and didn't discover he was a $50,004 winner until four months later. The 74-year-old Laurel man told Maryland Lottery officials he spent $10 on Powerball tickets for the Nov. 9 drawing at Modern Liquors in Temple, which he said is next door to the store where he usually buys his tickets.

The player matched four numbers and the Powerball on one line, earning $50,000, and one number and the Powerball on another line, winning an additional $4.

The man told officials he was unaware of his win until he finally checked his ticket this month.

The winner said he does not yet have any plans for his windfall.