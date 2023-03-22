Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 22 (UPI) -- The Guinness World Record holder for the world's longest beard on a living person broke his own record in Canada when the hair on his chin was measured at a staggering 8 feet and 3 inches long.

Sarwan Singh of Surrey, British Columbia, initially earned the record in 2008, when his beard measured 7 feet and 8 inches long, and the record was updated in 2010, when it was measured at 8 feet and 2.5 inches long.

Singh, who has been growing his facial hair out since the age of 17, has now broken his own record yet again when his beard was measured at 8 feet and 3 inches long.

The record-holder said his beard is a symbol of his Sikh faith.

"This is something that was given as a gift from god. It's not a personal achievement," he said. "I'm blessed that I was chosen to be the person with the longest beard. As Sikhs, we all keep the beard and we grow it and comb it and go through the daily routines, but I feel lucky that I'm the one that has the longest beard."