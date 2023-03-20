Advertisement
Odd News
March 20, 2023 / 1:41 PM

Crocodile joins picnic, steals cooler box

By Mohammed Kathrada, LatestSightings.com
1/2
A crocodile joins a picnic on safari in the Rietspruit Game Reserve in South Africa. Photo courtesy of LatestSightings.com
A crocodile joins a picnic on safari in the Rietspruit Game Reserve in South Africa. Photo courtesy of LatestSightings.com

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

An inquisitive and curious crocodile sneaks up and steals a cooler filled with drinks from a group of nature lovers while they are having a picnic.

Rowena Mould, a 70-year-old retiree, and Davout Wolhuter were out on a relaxing game drive at the Rietspruit Game Reserve in South Africa. They had a good cheetah sighting just prior to their picnic, and they set up their picnic as usual. It was all going well until a crocodile came out of the water.

Advertisement

"We were taken aback by this most unusual occurrence, and it drew attention to the fact that wild animal behavior can be contrary to your experience or expectations. You never know what their background and previous interactions with humans might have been, which can alarmingly affect their behavior."

It's important to note that feeding wild animals can lead to dangerous situations like this. Just because they seem friendly or harmless doesn't mean they won't attack or become dependent on human food, which can cause problems for both the animal and humans.

"The crocodile slowly approached our picnic area. We all retreated to the safety of the vehicle. It then turned its attention toward our bright blue cooler box. At first, it rested its jaws on top of the cooler box, but then, in a moment, it snatched the cooler box in its jaws and made a hasty retreat back to the water."

Advertisement

Crocodiles, in particular, have a unique way of eating their food. They can swallow small prey whole or tear off large chunks of meat with their powerful jaws and sharp teeth. But they also have a digestive system that allows them to go without food for long periods of time, which is why they can survive in environments with scarce resources.

"The crocodile swam off carrying the cooler box in its jaws, performing a death roll on it like it was no big deal. Another crocodile approached, and the two of them went at the cooler box as if it was an antelope they had killed.

"This video reinforces why it is essential to respect animal boundaries, especially wild ones. We definitely were too close to the water's edge as soon as the crocs approached, we should have moved off. Lesson learned, fortunately without incident."

Read More

Hippo sneaks up on lions at South Africa dam Hippos surround lion stranded on rock in a river Lioness tries hiding from elephant, gets sprayed

Latest Headlines

Hippo sneaks up on lions at South Africa dam
Odd News // 20 minutes ago
Hippo sneaks up on lions at South Africa dam
A hippo sneaks up on a pride of lions that are drinking water at Kapama Game Reserve in South Africa. When the hippo gets close, it charges at them, chasing them away from the dam.
Small dog on the tracks disrupts train service in London
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Small dog on the tracks disrupts train service in London
March 20 (UPI) -- Several trains were delayed in Britain when a small dog was found wandering loose on the tracks between two London stations.
Idaho man catches popping popcorn for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Idaho man catches popping popcorn for Guinness World Record
March 20 (UPI) -- An Idaho man snatched 36 pieces of popcorn out of the air while popping the snack on the stove to break a Guinness World Record.
Google Doodle celebrates St. Patrick's Day
Odd News // 2 days ago
Google Doodle celebrates St. Patrick's Day
March 17 (UPI) -- Friday's Google Doodle celebrates Irish culture with a hand-crafted glass artwork in honor of St. Patrick's Day.
Family on vacation reels in great white shark in Florida
Odd News // 2 days ago
Family on vacation reels in great white shark in Florida
March 17 (UPI) -- A family on a fishing trip in Florida reeled in a bigger fish than expected when they caught a great white shark.
82-year-old Virginia woman is the world's oldest female hockey player
Odd News // 2 days ago
82-year-old Virginia woman is the world's oldest female hockey player
March 17 (UPI) -- An 82-year-old woman is the world's oldest female hockey player, according to the Guinness Book of World Records. Linda Sinrod, of Lorton, VA, was a figure skater before becoming enamored with hockey at age 35.
New Mexico Game and Fish seeks 'professional bear huggers'
Odd News // 3 days ago
New Mexico Game and Fish seeks 'professional bear huggers'
March 17 (UPI) -- The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is seeking to hire "professional bear huggers," the department wrote in a Facebook post announcing the application deadline for the next class of conservation officers.
Lotto winner seeks anonymity -- in a town of 27 people
Odd News // 3 days ago
Lotto winner seeks anonymity -- in a town of 27 people
March 17 (UPI) -- A quarter-million dollars richer, a Colorado woman is trying to avoid the limelight after the big lotto payout. But that might be hard given her circumstances.
Snow piles up to top of chairlift at California ski resort
Odd News // 3 days ago
Snow piles up to top of chairlift at California ski resort
This winter has been a boon for ski resorts in California with plenty of powder to go around, and at one resort, the snow has reached new heights -- the top of the chairlift at Bear Valley Resort.
Alligator forces its way through metal fence at Florida club
Odd News // 3 days ago
Alligator forces its way through metal fence at Florida club
March 16 (UPI) -- An employee at a Florida golf course captured video of an alligator trying to force its way through a metal fence, bending the bars in the process.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hippos surround lion stranded on rock in a river
Hippos surround lion stranded on rock in a river
Snow piles up to top of chairlift at California ski resort
Snow piles up to top of chairlift at California ski resort
New Mexico Game and Fish seeks 'professional bear huggers'
New Mexico Game and Fish seeks 'professional bear huggers'
82-year-old Virginia woman is the world's oldest female hockey player
82-year-old Virginia woman is the world's oldest female hockey player
Japanese company grows world's heaviest radish
Japanese company grows world's heaviest radish
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement