Advertisement
Odd News
March 6, 2023 / 9:54 AM

Lioness tries hiding from elephant, gets sprayed

By LatestSightings.com
1/3
A trail camera at Naledi Game Lodge in the Balule Game Reserve in South Africa caught this encounter between an elephant and a lioness. Screenshot courtesy of LatestSightings.com
A trail camera at Naledi Game Lodge in the Balule Game Reserve in South Africa caught this encounter between an elephant and a lioness. Screenshot courtesy of LatestSightings.com

A lioness relaxing at a waterhole was unexpectedly chased off in a rather funny lioness and elephant encounter.

The comical sighting was captured on an Africam trail camera that is placed at Naledi Game Lodge in the Balule Game Reserve in South Africa. Aidan Rademeyer shared the images with LatestSightings.com.

Advertisement

Trail cameras are a relatively new way for viewers from around the world to virtually connect with Africa. Often, these cameras are frequented by plains game and birds. On rare occasions, predators make appearances.

On this particular day, a lioness was lounging behind a small stone well, enjoying the warmth of the sun and the peacefulness of the bush. Little did she know, she was about to have an encounter she would never forget!

As she lay there, basking in the glory of her surroundings, she heard the sound of footsteps. But this was not the typical sound of prey approaching. And before she knew it, an elephant appeared at the well.

The lioness was not one to be intimidated easily, but even she knew that an elephant was not to be messed with. Elephants may not be on the menu of lions. This does not mean that elephants tolerate lions. Lions pose a threat to young newborn elephants, so whenever an elephant encounters a lion, the result is often the lion being chased away.

Advertisement

The lioness tried to back away, but it was too late. The elephant trumpeted loudly and approached the lioness. The elephant then proceeded to draw water from the well.

The lioness was stunned, wondering what to do next. She had never encountered an elephant this angry. But then, something unexpected happened. The elephant turned toward her and sprayed her with water.

The lioness was taken aback, unsure of how to react. The elephant continued to spray water, making sure the lioness knew she was not welcome.

Eventually, the lioness decided it was best to retreat.

The lioness and elephant both went about their day, perhaps with a newfound respect for each other.

This article appeared first on Latest Sightings.

Read More

Seen on safari: Crocodile swings from elephant's tail BBC announces new slate of wildlife programming is in the works National Park Service: 'Never push a slower friend down' in a bear encounter

Latest Headlines

Suspected burglar inside New Brunswick home was a panicked deer
Odd News // 2 days ago
Suspected burglar inside New Brunswick home was a panicked deer
March 3 (UPI) -- A New Brunswick couple who initially thought a burglar had broken into their home discovered the invader was actually a panicked deer.
Kentucky man stops for breakfast, wins $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 2 days ago
Kentucky man stops for breakfast, wins $50,000 lottery prize
March 3 (UPI) -- A Kentucky man who stopped to buy some breakfast said he lost his appetite when he won $50,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Overdue book returned to Massachusetts library after 56 years
Odd News // 2 days ago
Overdue book returned to Massachusetts library after 56 years
March 3 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts library said a book was recently returned with a note apologizing for the tome being 56 years overdue.
British bus driver stops to give loose sheep a lift
Odd News // 2 days ago
British bus driver stops to give loose sheep a lift
March 3 (UPI) -- A sheep spotted wandering loose on a British highway was given a lift back to its owner by a concerned bus driver on her first day on the job.
7-year-old baseball umpire seeks Guinness World Record
Odd News // 2 days ago
7-year-old baseball umpire seeks Guinness World Record
March 3 (UPI) -- A 7-year-old Louisiana boy with a firm grasp of baseball rules is seeking a Guinness World Record as the world's youngest umpire.
Firefighters hoist horse stranded in backyard swimming pool
Odd News // 2 days ago
Firefighters hoist horse stranded in backyard swimming pool
March 3 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain responded to a home to rescue a horse that had fallen into its owner's swimming pool and was unable to get itself out.
Florida woman runs ultra-marathon distances for 23 consecutive days
Odd News // 3 days ago
Florida woman runs ultra-marathon distances for 23 consecutive days
March 2 (UPI) -- A Florida woman earned a Guinness World Record when she completed 23 ultra-marathon runs -- 31.1 miles -- in a 23-day period.
Minnesota officer removes jar from raccoon's head
Odd News // 3 days ago
Minnesota officer removes jar from raccoon's head
March 2 (UPI) -- A Minnesota police officer came to the rescue of a raccoon he spotted running around with a jar stuck over its head.
National Park Service: 'Never push a slower friend down' in a bear encounter
Odd News // 3 days ago
National Park Service: 'Never push a slower friend down' in a bear encounter
March 2 (UPI) -- The National Park Service offered some sage advice for park visitors who encounter bears: "Never push a slower friend down."
Woman wins $100,000 lottery prize 11 hours after $11,000 casino jackpot
Odd News // 3 days ago
Woman wins $100,000 lottery prize 11 hours after $11,000 casino jackpot
March 2 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman scored a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket less than 12 hours after she scored an $11,000 jackpot at a casino.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

National Park Service: 'Never push a slower friend down' in a bear encounter
National Park Service: 'Never push a slower friend down' in a bear encounter
Seen on safari: Crocodile swings from elephant's tail
Seen on safari: Crocodile swings from elephant's tail
Suspected burglar inside New Brunswick home was a panicked deer
Suspected burglar inside New Brunswick home was a panicked deer
Woman wins $100,000 lottery prize 11 hours after $11,000 casino jackpot
Woman wins $100,000 lottery prize 11 hours after $11,000 casino jackpot
British bus driver stops to give loose sheep a lift
British bus driver stops to give loose sheep a lift
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement