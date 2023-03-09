Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 9, 2023 / 12:30 PM

Indian artist tattoos customers for 91 consecutive hours, breaks record

By Ben Hooper

March 9 (UPI) -- A tattoo artist in India broke a Guinness World Record when he spent 91 consecutive hours giving tattoos to 64 people.

Ishan Rana of Vadodara started giving out tattoos on March 3 and finished 91 hours later on March 7, after giving a total 74 tattoos to 64 people.

Advertisement

Rana's inking marathon was aimed at breaking the Guinness World Record for longest tattoo session (multiple people).

The previous record listed on GWR's website, 61 hours and 37 minutes, was set by Italian tattoo artist Giovanni Vassallo in August 2022. Rana said he was told that record had already been surpassed with a 65-hour session.

Rana said he consulted with GWR before making his attempt to ensure he was following all of the record-keeping organization's rules. He said he was allowed a 20-minute break every four hours.

Read More

Deer falls into geothermal pool at Utah resort Tiger cub gets rescue dog playmate at Colorado sanctuary Owl stows away for two-week trip on Royal Caribbean cruise ship

Latest Headlines

Maine woman has been tracking weather for NOAA for 65 years
Odd News // 2 minutes ago
Maine woman has been tracking weather for NOAA for 65 years
March 9 (UPI) -- A 92-year-old Maine woman is marking nearly 65 years of serving as a weather watcher for the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration.
Museum displaying letters sent to Spider-Man's Queens address
Odd News // 30 minutes ago
Museum displaying letters sent to Spider-Man's Queens address
March 9 (UPI) -- A New York museum is displaying hundreds of letters addressed to Marvel hero Spider-Man that were delivered over the course of 30 years to a Queens home that shares the costume adventurer's comic book address.
Deer falls into geothermal pool at Utah resort
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Deer falls into geothermal pool at Utah resort
March 9 (UPI) -- Authorities in Utah responded to a resort where a deer was found to have fallen into a geothermal pool and was unable to climb out.
Tiger cub gets rescue dog playmate at Colorado sanctuary
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Tiger cub gets rescue dog playmate at Colorado sanctuary
March 8 (UPI) -- A tiger cub seized in New Mexico in January is settling in at a Colorado sanctuary and has a new best friend -- a rescue dog.
Owl stows away for two-week trip on Royal Caribbean cruise ship
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Owl stows away for two-week trip on Royal Caribbean cruise ship
March 8 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Florida said an owl was successfully captured after stowing away aboard a cruise ship and joining passengers for their two-week holiday to Mexico.
Houston podcast taping interrupted by SUV crash
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Houston podcast taping interrupted by SUV crash
March 8 (UPI) -- A pair of men recording a podcast at a Houston cafe captured video of the moment an SUV smashed into the windows right behind their seats.
Virginia woman wins $75,000, receives her second oversized lottery check
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Virginia woman wins $75,000, receives her second oversized lottery check
March 8 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman whose lottery luck once led to her being issued a special check for $74,354 received her second oversized check when she scored a $75,000 top prize.
Lions climb trees, escape wet ground after floods
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Lions climb trees, escape wet ground after floods
A pride of lions climbed a tree to escape the wet ground caused by recent floods at Kruger National Park in South Africa and spent their morning perched like leopards.
Elk rescued after it 'ignored warnings' and fell through ice
Odd News // 1 day ago
Elk rescued after it 'ignored warnings' and fell through ice
March 8 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Colorado came to the rescue of an elk that "ignored warnings" and fell through the ice covering a frozen pond.
Texas teacher, art students create 58-foot paper snowflake
Odd News // 1 day ago
Texas teacher, art students create 58-foot paper snowflake
March 8 (UPI) -- A Texas art teacher and 14 of his students broke a Guinness World Record when they created a massive paper snowflake measuring 58 feet in diameter.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lions climb trees, escape wet ground after floods
Lions climb trees, escape wet ground after floods
Fitness enthusiast does 8,008 pull-ups in 24 hours
Fitness enthusiast does 8,008 pull-ups in 24 hours
'Superintendent's Revenge' turns golf course into obstacle course
'Superintendent's Revenge' turns golf course into obstacle course
Popular Australian beer recalled due to 'excess alcohol'
Popular Australian beer recalled due to 'excess alcohol'
Arizona resident finds bobcat lounging on dog bed
Arizona resident finds bobcat lounging on dog bed
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement