March 9 (UPI) -- A tattoo artist in India broke a Guinness World Record when he spent 91 consecutive hours giving tattoos to 64 people.

Ishan Rana of Vadodara started giving out tattoos on March 3 and finished 91 hours later on March 7, after giving a total 74 tattoos to 64 people.

Advertisement

Rana's inking marathon was aimed at breaking the Guinness World Record for longest tattoo session (multiple people).

The previous record listed on GWR's website, 61 hours and 37 minutes, was set by Italian tattoo artist Giovanni Vassallo in August 2022. Rana said he was told that record had already been surpassed with a 65-hour session.

Rana said he consulted with GWR before making his attempt to ensure he was following all of the record-keeping organization's rules. He said he was allowed a 20-minute break every four hours.