March 8 (UPI) -- A tiger cub seized in New Mexico in January is settling in at a Colorado sanctuary and has a new best friend -- a rescue dog.

The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg said Duke, a tiger cub seized by Albuquerque police in January, was recently transferred to the sanctuary from the Albuquerque BioPark.

Advertisement

Pat Craig, the sanctuary's founder and director, said Duke has formed a bond with Valley, one of the sanctuary's 10 rescue dogs that serve as companions for rescued cubs.

Craig said Duke gets three play sessions a day with Valley and the other dogs.

"He has stuffed animals he likes to play with as well," Craig told KOAT-TV. "And so when he gets to run around in the clinic, that's his big exercise. He has an outdoor area that he goes to as well, and he's just about big enough now to start going up to his own little habitat."

Craig said Duke will be introduced to adult tigers once he is 9 months to a year old. He said keepers hope the cub will then be able to bond with a foster mother.