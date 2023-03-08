Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 8, 2023 / 4:28 PM

Owl stows away for two-week trip on Royal Caribbean cruise ship

By Ben Hooper

March 8 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Florida said an owl was successfully captured after stowing away aboard a cruise ship and joining passengers for their two-week holiday to Mexico.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said wildlife biologist Ricardo Zambrano responded to Royal Caribbean International's Symphony of the Seas cruise ship in Miami after the ship's crew reported a burrowing owl had been spotted on numerous occasions during the vessel's two-week trip to Mexico and back.

Advertisement

"Ricardo only had a one-hour window of time between the passengers disembarking and new passengers coming aboard for their week-long vacation to Mexico," the FWC said in a Facebook post.

Initial attempts to capture the owl caused the bird to flee to new perches, but the crew was eventually able to distract the avian for long enough to allow Zambrano to capture it in a net.

"After the amazing rescue, the cute little stowaway was safely assisted with the disembarkation process. He had nothing to claim in customs," the post said.

The owl appeared to be in good health, but was taken to the South Florida Wildlife Center for examination and observation.

Advertisement

Read More

Houston podcast taping interrupted by SUV crash Virginia woman wins $75,000, receives her second oversized lottery check Elk rescued after it 'ignored warnings' and fell through ice

Latest Headlines

Tiger cub gets rescue dog playmate at Colorado sanctuary
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Tiger cub gets rescue dog playmate at Colorado sanctuary
March 8 (UPI) -- A tiger cub seized in New Mexico in January is settling in at a Colorado sanctuary and has a new best friend -- a rescue dog.
Houston podcast taping interrupted by SUV crash
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Houston podcast taping interrupted by SUV crash
March 8 (UPI) -- A pair of men recording a podcast at a Houston cafe captured video of the moment an SUV smashed into the windows right behind their seats.
Virginia woman wins $75,000, receives her second oversized lottery check
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Virginia woman wins $75,000, receives her second oversized lottery check
March 8 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman whose lottery luck once led to her being issued a special check for $74,354 received her second oversized check when she scored a $75,000 top prize.
Lions climb trees, escape wet ground after floods
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Lions climb trees, escape wet ground after floods
A pride of lions climbed a tree to escape the wet ground caused by recent floods at Kruger National Park in South Africa and spent their morning perched like leopards.
Elk rescued after it 'ignored warnings' and fell through ice
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Elk rescued after it 'ignored warnings' and fell through ice
March 8 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Colorado came to the rescue of an elk that "ignored warnings" and fell through the ice covering a frozen pond.
Texas teacher, art students create 58-foot paper snowflake
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Texas teacher, art students create 58-foot paper snowflake
March 8 (UPI) -- A Texas art teacher and 14 of his students broke a Guinness World Record when they created a massive paper snowflake measuring 58 feet in diameter.
Arizona resident finds bobcat lounging on dog bed
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Arizona resident finds bobcat lounging on dog bed
March 8 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Arizona said a resident arrived home to discover a bobcat had entered their home and was lounging on a dog bed.
'Superintendent's Revenge' turns golf course into obstacle course
Odd News // 1 day ago
'Superintendent's Revenge' turns golf course into obstacle course
March 7 (UPI) -- A Baltimore golf course celebrated the end of the winter season with its annual "Superintendent's Revenge Scramble" event, which turns the course into an obstacle course for golfers and their balls.
Popular Australian beer recalled due to 'excess alcohol'
Odd News // 1 day ago
Popular Australian beer recalled due to 'excess alcohol'
March 7 (UPI) -- A popular Australian beer is being recalled by regulators for an unusual reason -- it contains "excess alcohol."
Lost cockatiel found perched on Ferris wheel 100 feet in the air
Odd News // 1 day ago
Lost cockatiel found perched on Ferris wheel 100 feet in the air
March 7 (UPI) -- Employees inspecting a giant Ferris wheel in South Carolina ended up rescuing a lost cockatiel found perched on the ride about 100 feet above the ground.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Superintendent's Revenge' turns golf course into obstacle course
'Superintendent's Revenge' turns golf course into obstacle course
Popular Australian beer recalled due to 'excess alcohol'
Popular Australian beer recalled due to 'excess alcohol'
Fitness enthusiast does 8,008 pull-ups in 24 hours
Fitness enthusiast does 8,008 pull-ups in 24 hours
Florida man, 60, does 3,264 pushups in 1 hour to break world record
Florida man, 60, does 3,264 pushups in 1 hour to break world record
$1 million winning lottery ticket spent the night in a bag of trash
$1 million winning lottery ticket spent the night in a bag of trash
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement