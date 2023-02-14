Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A Louisiana family's doorbell camera captured the moment a pizza delivery offered a sneaky squirrel the opportunity to invade their home.

Darian Herbert said she had spotted the squirrel lurking outside her Slidell home earlier in the day and suspected the animal was attempting to get inside the house.

She said her husband, Rodney, ordered pizza later in the day, and checked the camera first to make sure the squirrel wasn't still around.

She didn't see the squirrel, but when she opened the door the animal jumped out of its hiding spot at the ceiling of the porch and dashed inside the house.

The moment was captured by the couple's doorbell camera.

Herbert said she ran inside, stood on a chair and called for Rodney to come help.

She said the squirrel was eventually ejected from the house after a chaotic chase.