Feb. 14, 2023 / 2:13 PM

Starlink satellites prompt reports of UFOs in Illinois sky

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A string of lights in the sky that prompted reports of UFO activity on social media were actually Starlink satellites, experts said.

The line of lights spotted over the state on Sunday night sparked speculation on social media that UFOs were flying over the area.

Experts said the lights were actually Starlink satellites launched into orbit Sunday evening.

"They launch a whole train of satellites and you're actually seeing individual, little satellites, but they're all in this row, and that's why it looks like this bright line in our sky," Renae Kerrigan, curator and science and planetarium director at the Peoria Riverfront Museum, told WEEK-TV.

Kerrigan said the lights will likely be visible again Tuesday night.

