Odd News
Feb. 14, 2023 / 1:37 PM

Bear cub escapes California wildlife facility

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Residents of the South Lake Tahoe area in California are being asked to keep a lookout for a bear cub that escaped from a wildlife center.

The Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care facility confirmed in a Facebook post that the 13-month-old orphaned black bear, which had been brought to the facility for rehabilitation in December, escaped from its enclosure.

The bear is the second to escape from the facility in the past two years. A cub injured in the Tamarack Fire previously escaped in August 2021.

Ann Bryant of the Bear League, which works closely with Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, said heavy snowfall may have contributed to the recent escape.

"The banks are really high. They're sometimes 10-15 feet high where a person or an animal couldn't walk up previously to get to the top of the fence, now it's easy," Bryant told CBS Sacramento.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife is asking members of the public to keep an eye out for the escaped cub.

"We're not asking for anyone to organize a search party," Fish and Wildlife spokesman Peter Tira said. "That's a lot of snow up there off the main roads. It can get a little dangerous, but just keep your eyes open."

Maryland man buys two lottery tickets, wins two jackpots
Odd News // 11 minutes ago
Maryland man buys two lottery tickets, wins two jackpots
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who decided to double up on tickets for a Pick 5 lottery drawing ended up winning the $50,000 top prize -- twice.
Dangling owl caught in fishing line rescued from Rhode Island bridge
Odd News // 45 minutes ago
Dangling owl caught in fishing line rescued from Rhode Island bridge
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Environmental police in Rhode Island came to the rescue of an owl spotted entangled in fishing line and dangling from a bridge.
African serval on the loose in Arizona
Odd News // 2 hours ago
African serval on the loose in Arizona
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A woman is asking residents of an Arizona community to keep an eye out for her unusual escaped pet: an African serval.
Underwater kiss world record broken for Valentine's Day
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Underwater kiss world record broken for Valentine's Day
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A South African woman and a Canadian man traveled to the Maldives to break the Guinness World Record for the longest underwater kiss ahead of Valentine's Day.
Firefighters rescue pet bird stuck in basement ceiling
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Firefighters rescue pet bird stuck in basement ceiling
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Georgia conducted an unusual rescue when a pet bird found its way to the space between the basement ceiling and main story floor and became stuck.
1908 Harley-Davidson sells for a record $935,000
Odd News // 21 hours ago
1908 Harley-Davidson sells for a record $935,000
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A Harley-Davidson motorcycle dating from 1908 sold for $935,000, making it the most expensive bike ever sold at an auction.
155-pound St. Bernard rescued after falling though ice
Odd News // 22 hours ago
155-pound St. Bernard rescued after falling though ice
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Colorado came to the rescue of a 155-pound dog that wandered out onto a frozen lake and fell through the ice into the frigid water.
Forgotten bread leads Maryland man to $100,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 1 day ago
Forgotten bread leads Maryland man to $100,000 lottery prize
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who had to make a second trip to the store because he forgot to buy bread ended up winning a $100,000 lottery prize.
Cow stuck in deep snow gets a 'boost' from Utah firefighters
Odd News // 1 day ago
Cow stuck in deep snow gets a 'boost' from Utah firefighters
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Utah came to the rescue of a cow that wandered into a creek bed and became stuck in the deep snow.
Asteroid enters Earth's atmosphere, creates light show over English Channel
Odd News // 1 day ago
Asteroid enters Earth's atmosphere, creates light show over English Channel
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A small asteroid illuminated the night sky over England and France early Monday when it burned up while plunging through Earth's atmosphere.
