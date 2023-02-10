Trending
Feb. 10, 2023 / 11:10 AM

Emu captured after running loose through Massachusetts city

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Residents of a Massachusetts neighborhood were treated to an unusual spectacle when an escaped emu went running through the streets.

The Brockton Police Department said calls started coming in about 9:35 p.m. Thursday about an emu running loose through the Pine Street and Perry Avenue area.

Residents posted video footage of the Australian bird to social media.

Police said animal control officers were able to capture the emu around 10:30 p.m. The emu was returned to its owner's home in East Bridgewater.

Dog rescued after falling through ice in Massachusetts Company offers 'Whiz-infused' lube to keep Philly fans from climbing during Super Bowl WWII love letters found during home restoration returned to family

