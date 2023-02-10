Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Residents of a Massachusetts neighborhood were treated to an unusual spectacle when an escaped emu went running through the streets.

The Brockton Police Department said calls started coming in about 9:35 p.m. Thursday about an emu running loose through the Pine Street and Perry Avenue area.

Residents posted video footage of the Australian bird to social media.

Police said animal control officers were able to capture the emu around 10:30 p.m. The emu was returned to its owner's home in East Bridgewater.