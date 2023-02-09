Trending
Odd News
Feb. 9, 2023 / 4:19 PM

Dog rescued after falling through ice in Massachusetts

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Massachusetts came to the rescue of a dog that fell through the ice covering a frozen body of water.

The Scituate Fire Department said crews responded Wednesday to a report of a dog that fell through the ice in the Old Oaken Bucket Road area.

The department said in a Facebook post that crews "found a black lab that had fallen through the ice and was unable to self rescue."

Firefighters donned Mustang Ice Rescue suits and were able to enter the water and bring the canine safely back to shore.

The dog was reunited with its owner.

