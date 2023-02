Jamila McCaskill, a 44-year-old woman from Detroit, won $100,000 after playing a lottery game on her phone. Photo from Michigan Lottery Connect

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman won $100,000 after she randomly decided to play a lottery game on her phone. Jamila McCaskill, a 44-year-old woman from Detroit, opened up the Michigan Lottery's Diamond Payout game on her lottery app. On just her second try, she won the biggest prize of her life. Advertisement

"I was having a tough day and took a break to relax," McCaskill said. "On only my second spin, the screen lit up and I knew I had won a prize. When I saw the prize amount of $100,000, I couldn't believe it. This is by far the largest prize I have ever won, and it feels amazing!"

She said that she will use the winnings to pay bills and pay off her home.

Earlier this week, a Michigan resident, who chose to remain anonymous, won $300,000 from a $5 Pick-Six ticket.

"I purchased the ticket on New Year's Eve using a $5 free play coupon I won playing the second chance games," the woman told lottery officials. "I scratched the ticket when I got in my car, and when I saw I'd won $300,000, I couldn't believe it!"

Advertisement