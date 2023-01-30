Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 30, 2023 / 11:22 AM

Michigan woman uses $5 free play coupon on lottery ticket, wins $300K

By Tonya Pendleton
A Michigan woman won $300K with a scratch-off ticket she got with a $5 free play coupon. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A Michigan woman won $300K with a scratch-off ticket she got with a $5 free play coupon. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- It takes money to make money as the old saying goes. But for a Michigan woman, it didn't take much. The unidentified lottery winner spent just $5 for a Pick-Six ticket and was surprised when she saw she was holding a winning ticket worth $300,000.

"I purchased the ticket on New Year's Eve using a $5 free play coupon I won playing the second chance games," the woman told Michigan Lottery officials. "I scratched the ticket when I got in my car, and when I saw I'd won $300,000, I couldn't believe it! I looked the ticket over multiple times and scanned it on the Lottery app to confirm the amount. When the $300,000 came up on the screen with confetti, I called my family and friends to tell them the good news!"

Advertisement

But the anonymous 41-year-old didn't rush to claim her prize right away. She just recently turned the ticket in. She said she plans to pay bills, take a vacation and save her winnings, presumably in that order.

The winning Cashword Times 5 ticket was purchased at the Beverage Expression West Road in Trenton.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, a Michigan man also got lucky -- twice. He purchased two identical tickets for the Michigan Lottery because he couldn't remember whether or not he'd already purchased one.

Turns out, his memory lapse was a good thing, as both tickets were winners.

"I have been playing Fantasy 5 for a long time and I always play the same sets of numbers," the anonymous man told Michigan Lottery. "I was at the gas station, and I couldn't remember if I'd purchased a ticket for the Fantasy 5 drawing that night, so I decided to purchase one to be safe."

While he says he knew he was in the money when both locations he'd purchased tickets at came up as winning stores, he had another surprise coming. He initially believed the tickets were paying out $55,000 apiece, only to learn each ticket is worth $110,000. The man plans to spend that money on home renovations and his family.

"I checked my tickets and confirmed I had won, but I thought I'd won $55,000 on each," he said. "When I called the lottery and they confirmed both tickets were $110,000 winners, a feeling of relief came over me."

The man purchased his tickets at the Sheridan EZ Mart on South Main Street in Sheridan and the Mobil gas station on W. Main St. in Stanton.

Advertisement

Read More

Belated Christmas celebration leads to $150,000 lottery prize Maryland man wins his second jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket 'Live' producers break world record for putting on sweaters in 30 seconds

Latest Headlines

Wrestling otters slip, slide on ice at Yellowstone National Park
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Wrestling otters slip, slide on ice at Yellowstone National Park
A family of otters are having the time of their lives playing on the ice. Slipping, sliding, and rolling all over each other. They eventually swim away. Watch the video from Yellowstone National Park.
Idaho man sets new fist bumps world record
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Idaho man sets new fist bumps world record
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- David Rush broke the previous Guinness World Record for the most alternating fist bumps in 30 seconds.
Arkansas refuge caring for serval that spent 6 months on the loose in Missouri
Odd News // 5 days ago
Arkansas refuge caring for serval that spent 6 months on the loose in Missouri
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A wildlife refuge in Arkansas said an African serval cat on the loose in Missouri for at least six months has been safely captured on a farm and will have a new home at the refuge.
'Live' producers break world record for putting on sweaters in 30 seconds
Odd News // 2 days ago
'Live' producers break world record for putting on sweaters in 30 seconds
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A pair of producers for "Live with Kelly and Ryan" succeeded where the hosts failed and broke a Guinness World Record for donning the most sweaters in 30 seconds.
Reptile wrangler removes snake from toilet at Australian home
Odd News // 2 days ago
Reptile wrangler removes snake from toilet at Australian home
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A snake catcher in Queensland, Australia, responded to a home to help with an unusual situation -- a 4-foot snake in the toilet.
Fish spends owner's money, reveals credit card info on YouTube stream
Odd News // 2 days ago
Fish spends owner's money, reveals credit card info on YouTube stream
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A Japanese YouTuber created a custom setup to allow his pet fish to play Pokémon on his Nintendo Switch, but a malfunction led to the fish spending money at the eShop and revealing its owner's credit card information.
Belated Christmas celebration leads to $150,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 2 days ago
Belated Christmas celebration leads to $150,000 lottery prize
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman said a belated Christmas celebration led to her winning a $150,000 lottery jackpot.
Mouse at San Diego Zoo believed to be world's oldest at 9 years old
Odd News // 2 days ago
Mouse at San Diego Zoo believed to be world's oldest at 9 years old
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Officials with the San Diego Zoo said it is seeking Guinness World Records recognition for a Pacific pocket mouse believed to be the oldest in the world at the age of 9.
Massive eel found washed up on Texas beach
Odd News // 2 days ago
Massive eel found washed up on Texas beach
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A Texas researcher captured video of a rare discovery he made on a beach -- a 4-foot long American eel.
Dog rescued from frigid North Carolina river
Odd News // 2 days ago
Dog rescued from frigid North Carolina river
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A North Carolina animal shelter said a dog rescued from a turbulent and frigid river evaded injury and has now been placed in a foster home.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Reptile wrangler removes snake from toilet at Australian home
Reptile wrangler removes snake from toilet at Australian home
Website offers $1,000 to a couple willing to build IKEA furniture
Website offers $1,000 to a couple willing to build IKEA furniture
Eagle mistakes golf ball for egg in Kruger National Park
Eagle mistakes golf ball for egg in Kruger National Park
Fish spends owner's money, reveals credit card info on YouTube stream
Fish spends owner's money, reveals credit card info on YouTube stream
Massive eel found washed up on Texas beach
Massive eel found washed up on Texas beach
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement