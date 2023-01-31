Trending
Jan. 31, 2023 / 12:19 PM

South Carolina Powerball jackpot climbs to $653 million

By Paul Godfrey
Two lottery players each won $50,000 Monday in the South Carolina Education Fund Lottery, beating the almost 1 in one million odds by matching four of the first five ball numbers and the red Powerball number. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Two lottery players each won $50,000 Monday in the South Carolina Education Fund Lottery, beating the almost 1 in one million odds by matching four of the first five ball numbers and the red Powerball number. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- South Carolina's Education Lottery Powerball draw failed to produce a jackpot winner overnight setting up a $653 million jackpot.

The jackpot for Wednesday's draw is the 8th largest ever offered, according to a news release posted on the lottery's website Tuesday. Powerball drawings are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m.

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing were 1, 4, 12, 36 and 49. The Powerball was 5, and the Power Play was 2x. The odds of matching four of the first five ball numbers and the red Powerball number and winning a $50,000 prize are 1 in 913,129, according to the lottery.

A lucky player did win $50,000 after buying a ticket at a convenience store in the historic city of Conway.

The lucky ticket was purchased at the 501 Mini Mart on Highway 501, the lottery said.

A second $50,000 winner also got his or her lucky break after buying a ticket at Circle K Stores on St Andrews Road in Irmo, a suburb of the state capital, Columbia.

Earlier this month a woman in neighboring North Carolina bought a $2 million winning lottery ticket while out to buy biscuits.

Amelia Estes, 51, of Thomasville, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she went out to Biscuitville on Jan. 14 to buy biscuits, and after completing her errand she stopped at Sam's Mini Mart on West Green Drive in High Point to buy a 100X The Cash scratch-off ticket.

Estes, who lives with her mother, scratched off a $2 million top prize.

Last week, a Maryland man collected a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket just over three years after winning $50,000 from a different game.

The Hyattsville man told Maryland Lottery officials he bought his $10 Show Me $100,000 scratch-off ticket from the 7-Eleven #11569 store in Beltsville.

A recent, unidentified, $300,000 lottery winner in Michigan bided her time before coming forward to claim her prize.

The 41-year-old woman spent just $5 for a Pick-Six ticket back on New Year's Eve and was shocked when she saw she was holding a winning ticket worth $300,000.

The winning Cashword Times 5 ticket was purchased at the Beverage Expression West Road in Trenton.

