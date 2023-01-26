Trending
Odd News
Jan. 26, 2023 / 4:35 PM

Driver escapes injury when tree branch impales windshield

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Police in New Hampshire said a driver was lucky to escape injury when a massive tree branch impaled the windshield of their car.

The Lee Police Department said in a Facebook post that the driver was behind the wheel during Monday's winter storm when they heard an "odd sound."

The tree branch came crashing through the windshield seconds later, police said.

"We are happy to report that there were no injuries," the department said.

The post said the incident should serve as a reminder to avoid road travel whenever possible during severe weather events.

Latest Headlines

Aggressive turkey causes chaos in Minnesota neighborhood
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Aggressive turkey causes chaos in Minnesota neighborhood
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Residents of a Minnesota neighborhood said they are under constant attack from an increasingly aggressive turkey that took up residence in the area.
Website offers $1,000 to a couple willing to build IKEA furniture
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Website offers $1,000 to a couple willing to build IKEA furniture
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A financial advice website is seeking a couple willing to test the strength of their bond by assembling IKEA furniture together for $1,000.
Maryland man wins his second jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Maryland man wins his second jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A Maryland man collected a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket just over three years after winning $50,000 from a different game.
Australian man named world's oldest competitive soccer player at 79
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Australian man named world's oldest competitive soccer player at 79
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- An Australian man who plays for his local soccer team became a Guinness World Record holder as the world's oldest competitive player at the age of 79.
Firefighters rescue bull stranded in river
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Firefighters rescue bull stranded in river
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain came to the rescue of a bull that slipped down an embankment and became stranded in a river.
German cinema installs world's largest IMAX screen
Odd News // 6 hours ago
German cinema installs world's largest IMAX screen
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A German movie theater broke two Guinness World Records with an IMAX screen measuring a whopping 8770.43 square feet.
Horse rescued from muddy California creek
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Horse rescued from muddy California creek
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California came to the rescue of a horse that got stuck in a muddy creek between a willow tree and a cactus.
Eagle mistakes golf ball for egg in Kruger National Park
Odd News // 9 hours ago
Eagle mistakes golf ball for egg in Kruger National Park
A bateleur eagle finds a rather strange object when hunting and decides to have a little fun with it.
Colorado wildlife camera captures 400 'bear selfies' in one night
Odd News // 1 day ago
Colorado wildlife camera captures 400 'bear selfies' in one night
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A trail camera set up to capture images of wildlife in Colorado was hijacked by a bear that used the camera to pose for about 400 "selfies."
Moose caught in fencing wire rescued by British Columbia couple
Odd News // 1 day ago
Moose caught in fencing wire rescued by British Columbia couple
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A British Columbia couple rescued a moose they found entangled in fencing wire at the side of a road.
