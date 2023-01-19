Indian woman sets up a chess board in 29.85 seconds for world record

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A young woman in India broke a Guinness World Record by using one hand to set up a chess board in 29.85 seconds.

The record-keeping organization posted a video to Instagram showing S. Odelia Jasmine using a single hand to place all of the pieces in the correct spots on a chess board in 29.85 seconds during her official attempt in Puducherry, India.

Her time was fast enough to take the title from serial record-breaker David Rush, who previously set the record at 30.31 seconds.

Jasmine told Guinness World Records she practiced for over a year to achieve the record.

"My biggest dream is to achieve a Guinness World Records title," she told GWR.