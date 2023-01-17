Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 17, 2023 / 4:16 PM

Dangling seagull rescued from Florida utility pole

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida came to the rescue of a seagull spotted entangled in string and dangling from a utility pole.

The St. Lucie County Fire District said in a Facebook post that firefighters responded to the pole on South Beach after "several callers" reported a dangling seagull in distress.

Advertisement

The Station 2 crew arrived on the scene and used their ladder truck to reach the "nearly listless bird."

The seagull was turned over to local animal control to receive veterinary care.

"As stated by a concerned citizen, 'We hope he'll be flying again soon,'" the post said.

Read More

Bear takes a swim in California family's backyard pool Michigan man's memory lapse leads to twin lottery jackpots Wandering sheep rescued from frozen lake in Michigan

Latest Headlines

Horse spotted riding in the back seat during McDonald's drive-through run
Odd News // 13 minutes ago
Horse spotted riding in the back seat during McDonald's drive-through run
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A visitor to a McDonald's fast food restaurant in Australia captured video of an unusual sight -- a horse riding in the back seat of a drive-through customer's car.
Bear takes a swim in California family's backyard pool
Odd News // 35 minutes ago
Bear takes a swim in California family's backyard pool
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A California woman captured video of a large bear that braved rainy weather to take a swim in her family's backyard pool.
Michigan man's memory lapse leads to twin lottery jackpots
Odd News // 41 minutes ago
Michigan man's memory lapse leads to twin lottery jackpots
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who couldn't remember if he had already purchased a lottery ticket ended up with two identical tickets -- and won two jackpots.
Wandering sheep rescued from frozen lake in Michigan
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Wandering sheep rescued from frozen lake in Michigan
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Michigan came to the rescue of a sheep that wandered out onto a frozen lake and partially fell through the ice.
Australian woman breaks archery world record using her feet
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Australian woman breaks archery world record using her feet
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- An Australian contortionist stood on her hands and used her feet to shoot an arrow 59 feet and 11 inches into a target for a Guinness World Record.
Alligator found in vacant lot in New Jersey
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Alligator found in vacant lot in New Jersey
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in New Jersey said they are investigating the origins of an unusual non-native animal picked up in Monmouth County: an alligator.
Maine teen breaks world record for building Lego World Map
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Maine teen breaks world record for building Lego World Map
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A 13-year-old Maine boy broke a Guinness World Record by assembling the 11,695-piece Lego World Map in 9 hours, 14 minutes and 49 seconds.
Endangered chimp born at zoo in England
Odd News // 1 day ago
Endangered chimp born at zoo in England
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The Chester Zoo in Cheshire, England, announced the birth of a critically Western endangered chimpanzee.
Dallas Zoo finds missing clouded leopard
Odd News // 4 days ago
Dallas Zoo finds missing clouded leopard
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The Dallas Zoo said its missing clouded leopard was found unharmed on zoo property Friday evening, hours after the animal had been reported missing from her habitat.
Dog rescued from train tracks in British Columbia
Odd News // 4 days ago
Dog rescued from train tracks in British Columbia
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Transit workers in Vancouver, British Columbia, came to the rescue of a dog that ended up on the train tracks when its leash became stuck in the closing doors.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Endangered chimp born at zoo in England
Endangered chimp born at zoo in England
Loose cow visits Olive Garden restaurant in Oklahoma
Loose cow visits Olive Garden restaurant in Oklahoma
Suitcase lost by airline turns up four years later, after detour to Honduras
Suitcase lost by airline turns up four years later, after detour to Honduras
Maine teen breaks world record for building Lego World Map
Maine teen breaks world record for building Lego World Map
Alligator found in vacant lot in New Jersey
Alligator found in vacant lot in New Jersey
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement