Odd News
Jan. 6, 2023

Kentucky man reunited with message in a bottle after 37 years

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A Florida family found a message in a bottle washed up on a beach and tracked down the man who threw it into the ocean 37 years earlier.

Katie and Annie Carrmax said they were walking with their two young daughters along the shore in Sebastian on Nov. 13 when they came across a pair of teachers participating in a clean-up effort in the wake of Hurricane Nicole.

The teachers gave the family their most unusual discovery: a message in a bottle.

"We just feel really special that we ran into two wonderful teachers picking trash up after the hurricane," Katie Carrmax told WLKY-TV.

The Carrmax family chronicled their story on TikTok as they attempted to find the author of the letter, Troy Heller, who had included a Louisville, Ky., address and a phone number in his note.

The family used Heller's old contact information to search for him online and found a man by the same name was living in Mount Washington, Ky.

Heller said he initially ignored a call from the unknown Florida number, but a text message soon came in that grabbed his attention.

"As soon as I saw it, I remembered writing it," he said.

Heller said he was only 10 years old when he tossed the old Pepsi glass bottle into the Atlantic Ocean during a trip to Vero Beach, Fla., in 1985.

The bottle only traveled a few miles from where it originally entered the water, but Heller said he was shocked to learn it had survived for nearly four decades.

"I'm just surprised it didn't break," he said.

The Carrmaxes sent the letter back to Heller, who placed it into a frame alongside a photo a family member snapped of him throwing the bottle into the ocean in 1985.

"It's something you never thought would happen," he said. "I thought I'd just throw it out in the ocean and just see where it went, you know? It's just amazing that it finally found its way back."

Latest Headlines

North Carolina woman wins $2M lottery prize two months after $1M jackpot
Odd News // 17 minutes ago
North Carolina woman wins $2M lottery prize two months after $1M jackpot
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman collected a $2 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket just two months after winning $1 million from another game.
Hawk rescued from window alcove at Florida elementary school
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Hawk rescued from window alcove at Florida elementary school
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida came to the rescue of a hawk that swooped into an elementary school and became stuck in a window alcove.
Canadian province's most inappropriate 911 calls include clogged drain
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Canadian province's most inappropriate 911 calls include clogged drain
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Police in Saskatchewan, Canada, are reminding residents not to abuse the 911 emergency line by revealing some of the most unusual calls of 2022, including calls about clogged drains and unwanted voicemails.
Cow wanders into mall clothing store in India
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Cow wanders into mall clothing store in India
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A cow was caught on camera when it wandered into a shopping mall in India and appeared to browse the racks in the men's section of a clothing store.
Man climbs tree to escape charging moose in Alberta
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Man climbs tree to escape charging moose in Alberta
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- An Alberta man fled up a tree when he encountered an aggressive moose in his neighborhood and captured video of the animal charging back and forth below.
Athlete breaks record for flying bar jumps on Italian TV series
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Athlete breaks record for flying bar jumps on Italian TV series
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A U.S. athlete appearing on an Italy-based TV show set a Guinness World Record for the most consecutive flying bar jumps.
Message in a bottle found in Florida river after 39 years
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Message in a bottle found in Florida river after 39 years
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A Florida couple who found a message in a bottle on the shore of a river were able to track down the Texas man who authored the message 39 years earlier.
89-year-old woman receives her master's degree
Odd News // 1 day ago
89-year-old woman receives her master's degree
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- An 89-year-old Florida woman had something extra to celebrate during the holidays when she received her master's degree.
Lottery ticket in Christmas stocking reveals $100,000 prize
Odd News // 1 day ago
Lottery ticket in Christmas stocking reveals $100,000 prize
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A Maryland couple with a holiday tradition of putting scratch-off lottery tickets in their Christmas stockings won $100,000 jackpot.
British hotel chain's lost and found items include puppies, wedding cake
Odd News // 1 day ago
British hotel chain's lost and found items include puppies, wedding cake
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Hotel chain Travelodge revealed the most unusual items left behind at its British locations in 2022, including a pair of Japanese chin puppies and a soccer team-themed wedding cake.
