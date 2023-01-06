Cow wanders into mall clothing store in India

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A cow was caught on camera when it wandered into a shopping mall in India and appeared to browse the racks in the men's section of a clothing store.

The video, recorded by a witness at the mall in Dhubri, Assam, shows the cow wandering through the aisles in the men's section of clothing store while customers and employees rush to keep out of its path.

The footage ends with employees following after the cow and shooing it toward an exit.

Witnesses said the cow then left the store with no injuries to humans or bovine.