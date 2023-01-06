Canadian province's most inappropriate 911 calls include clogged drain

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Police in Saskatchewan, Canada, are reminding residents not to abuse the 911 emergency line by revealing some of the most unusual calls of 2022, including calls about clogged drains and unwanted voicemails.
RCMP Saskatchewan released its list of the top 10 non-emergency calls that "missed the mark" in 2022 by being placed to 911, including a caller who requested assistance deleting a voicemail from their phone, a caller whose bathtub drain was clogged and a caller who used the emergency line to avoid being put on hold in a request for paperwork.