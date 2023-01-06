Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 6, 2023 / 1:40 PM

Canadian province's most inappropriate 911 calls include clogged drain

By Ben Hooper
Police in Saskatchewan, Canada, revealed their 10 most inappropriate 911 calls of 2022, including a call requesting help deleting a voicemail. Photo by sabinevanerp/Pixabay.com
Police in Saskatchewan, Canada, revealed their 10 most inappropriate 911 calls of 2022, including a call requesting help deleting a voicemail. Photo by sabinevanerp/Pixabay.com

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Police in Saskatchewan, Canada, are reminding residents not to abuse the 911 emergency line by revealing some of the most unusual calls of 2022, including calls about clogged drains and unwanted voicemails.

RCMP Saskatchewan released its list of the top 10 non-emergency calls that "missed the mark" in 2022 by being placed to 911, including a caller who requested assistance deleting a voicemail from their phone, a caller whose bathtub drain was clogged and a caller who used the emergency line to avoid being put on hold in a request for paperwork.

Advertisement

Other non-emergencies that made the list of 2022's most inappropriate 911 calls included a prank caller reporting a "cougar," which turned out to be referencing the colloquial term for an attractive older woman.

Another caller asked operators "if they knew the name of the polite RCMP officer who had served in their community. The caller was hoping for an update to see how the officer's family was doing. While well-meaning, this certainly would not be considered an emergency."

A 911 caller reported their roommate had eaten their take-out order, a caller reported a "hostile cat" in their neighborhood, a caller reported they were out of milk and a caller reported that swallowing a mosquito had caused them to choke and lose their dentures, the RCMP said.

Advertisement

"Before dialing 911, please remember that calling the police should be reserved for police-related matters only and calling 911 should be reserved for life-threatening emergencies only," the RCMP said.

Read More

Cow wanders into mall clothing store in India Man climbs tree to escape charging moose in Alberta Athlete breaks record for flying bar jumps on Italian TV series

Latest Headlines

Cow wanders into mall clothing store in India
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Cow wanders into mall clothing store in India
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A cow was caught on camera when it wandered into a shopping mall in India and appeared to browse the racks in the men's section of a clothing store.
Man climbs tree to escape charging moose in Alberta
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Man climbs tree to escape charging moose in Alberta
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- An Alberta man fled up a tree when he encountered an aggressive moose in his neighborhood and captured video of the animal charging back and forth below.
Athlete breaks record for flying bar jumps on Italian TV series
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Athlete breaks record for flying bar jumps on Italian TV series
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A U.S. athlete appearing on an Italy-based TV show set a Guinness World Record for the most consecutive flying bar jumps.
Message in a bottle found in Florida river after 39 years
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Message in a bottle found in Florida river after 39 years
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A Florida couple who found a message in a bottle on the shore of a river were able to track down the Texas man who authored the message 39 years earlier.
89-year-old woman receives her master's degree
Odd News // 22 hours ago
89-year-old woman receives her master's degree
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- An 89-year-old Florida woman had something extra to celebrate during the holidays when she received her master's degree.
Lottery ticket in Christmas stocking reveals $100,000 prize
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Lottery ticket in Christmas stocking reveals $100,000 prize
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A Maryland couple with a holiday tradition of putting scratch-off lottery tickets in their Christmas stockings won $100,000 jackpot.
British hotel chain's lost and found items include puppies, wedding cake
Odd News // 23 hours ago
British hotel chain's lost and found items include puppies, wedding cake
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Hotel chain Travelodge revealed the most unusual items left behind at its British locations in 2022, including a pair of Japanese chin puppies and a soccer team-themed wedding cake.
Plane crew catches cat that escaped during flight
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Plane crew catches cat that escaped during flight
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A passenger aboard a United flight from Dallas to San Francisco captured video of a flight attendant asking an important question: "Anybody missing a cat?"
Moose blamed for Saskatchewan man's cracked windows
Odd News // 1 day ago
Moose blamed for Saskatchewan man's cracked windows
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A Saskatchewan man said a moose on the loose in his neighborhood left him with a pair of cracked windowpanes.
Trapped cat rescued from Virginia tree after four days
Odd News // 1 day ago
Trapped cat rescued from Virginia tree after four days
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A tree disposal service worker came to the rescue of a cat who spent four days stuck in a tree about 50 feet above the ground.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lottery ticket in Christmas stocking reveals $100,000 prize
Lottery ticket in Christmas stocking reveals $100,000 prize
Man eats at 18 Michelin-starred restaurants in 24 hours
Man eats at 18 Michelin-starred restaurants in 24 hours
Man climbs tree to escape charging moose in Alberta
Man climbs tree to escape charging moose in Alberta
Greek bakers cook up 11,000-pound New Year's cake
Greek bakers cook up 11,000-pound New Year's cake
Bird breaks world record by flying 8,435 miles without stopping
Bird breaks world record by flying 8,435 miles without stopping
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement