Police in Bridgewater, Mass., rescued a deer that fell through the cover of a resident's backyard pool and ended up in the water. Photo courtesy of the Bridgewater Police Department/Twitter

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Police in Massachusetts rescued a deer that fell through the cover of a resident's backyard pool. The Bridgewater Police Department said officers responded to a home at which a resident discovered a deer trapped in the pool after falling through the cover. Advertisement

The department said officers removed the cover from the pool, allowing the deer to exit the water.

The deer was released at the scene.