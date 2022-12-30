Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 30, 2022 / 1:57 PM

Lost wallet returned to West Virginia woman 54 years later

By Ben Hooper
A West Virginia woman's wallet was found by contractors 54 years after she lost it during a dance at Fayetteville High School. <a href="https://pixabay.com/photos/wallet-leather-bag-bag-1081310/">Photo by eak_kkk/Pixabay.com</a>
A West Virginia woman's wallet was found by contractors 54 years after she lost it during a dance at Fayetteville High School. Photo by eak_kkk/Pixabay.com

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A West Virginia woman was reunited with her long-lost wallet after losing the item at a school dance nearly 55 years earlier.

Sharon Day said she was 16 years old when she lost her wallet at a Fayetteville High School dance in 1968, and never expected to see the item or its contents again.

Advertisement

The school closed permanently in 2019, and workers with New River Contracting said were surprised when a wallet fell out of some ductwork while they renovating the building to become apartments.

Bradley Scott, owner of the contracting company, said the duct had been bolted shut for decades and contained several other long-lost items.

"There was some old admission tickets to a boxing match and some other things that all fell out of there when we broke that loose and opened it up for the first time in 100 years," Scott told WVVA-TV.

Scott used social media to try to track down the wallet's owner.

"With all the wallet photos and names on the back of wallet photos, with a Social Security card in it, it was like, 'Well, I think we can actually find this person,'" he said.

Advertisement

Scott found Day after about a week of searching on Facebook.

"It's something that I never thought I would see," Day said.

She said she is planning to turn photos and other contents of her wallet into a scrapbook.

Read More

Veterinarians remove 38 hair ties from cat's stomach Man eats at 18 Michelin-starred restaurants in 24 hours Hunting dog rescued from hole in Virginia

Latest Headlines

Veterinarians remove 38 hair ties from cat's stomach
Odd News // 23 minutes ago
Veterinarians remove 38 hair ties from cat's stomach
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- An ailing cat brought to a South Carolina animal hospital is recovering after veterinary surgeons removed 38 hair ties from the feline's stomach.
Man eats at 18 Michelin-starred restaurants in 24 hours
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Man eats at 18 Michelin-starred restaurants in 24 hours
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A New York foodie broke a Guinness World Record by dining at 18 Michelin-starred restaurants in 24 hours.
Hunting dog rescued from hole in Virginia
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Hunting dog rescued from hole in Virginia
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Virginia came to the rescue of a hunting dog who fell into a large hole and ended up spending the night stranded in the pit.
Florida firefighters remove python from engine compartment of truck
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Florida firefighters remove python from engine compartment of truck
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida were flagged down by a driver with an unusual emergency -- they found a python in the engine compartment of their truck.
Snowy owl makes rare visit to Southern California
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Snowy owl makes rare visit to Southern California
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Birdwatchers in southern California were treated to a rare spectacle when a snowy owl was spotted perching on the roof of an Orange County home.
Driver, passenger avoid serious injury when guardrail impales car
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Driver, passenger avoid serious injury when guardrail impales car
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Connecticut said a driver and passenger "miraculously" walked away without serious injuries after their car ended up impaled on a steel guardrail.
Psychic's advice from deceased father leads man to $40,000 lottery win
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Psychic's advice from deceased father leads man to $40,000 lottery win
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A Maryland man won a $40,000 Mega Millions prize after a psychic told him that his deceased father wanted him to play the lottery.
Deer rescued from slippery ice on Missouri lake
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Deer rescued from slippery ice on Missouri lake
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Firefighters and state conservation officials in Missouri came to the rescue of a young deer that wandered out onto the frozen Lake of the Ozarks and found itself unable to walk.
California woman receives 100 portable heaters she never ordered
Odd News // 23 hours ago
California woman receives 100 portable heaters she never ordered
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A California woman is trying to get to the bottom of an unusual mystery after being inundated with about 100 packages, each containing a portable heater.
Lost engagement ring found in toilet 21 years later
Odd News // 1 day ago
Lost engagement ring found in toilet 21 years later
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A diamond engagement ring accidentally flushed down the toilet of a Florida home was returned to its owners after being found lodged inside the commode 21 years later.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man buys last two scratch-off lottery tickets in store's roll, wins $4 million
Man buys last two scratch-off lottery tickets in store's roll, wins $4 million
California woman receives 100 portable heaters she never ordered
California woman receives 100 portable heaters she never ordered
Lost engagement ring found in toilet 21 years later
Lost engagement ring found in toilet 21 years later
Virginia zoo seeks public's help to name pygmy hippo baby
Virginia zoo seeks public's help to name pygmy hippo baby
Snowy owl makes rare visit to Southern California
Snowy owl makes rare visit to Southern California
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement