Charles Cagle of Asheboro, N.C., won a $100,000 lottery prize from a scratch-off ticket he received as a birthday gift. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man won $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket he received as a birthday present from his wife. Charles Cagle of Asheboro told North Carolina Education Lottery officials his wife bought him an early birthday present from Ready Mart on South Fayetteville Street in Asheboro. Advertisement

"My wife bought the ticket for my birthday," Cagle said. "It's the 29th. I'll be 71."

Cagle said he called for his wife when the $20 Mega 7's ticket revealed a $100,000 prize.

"I called her and told her she needed to look at something," Cagle said. "We sat silent for a minute to make sure, then we were really happy."

The winner said he still finds his good luck difficult to believe.

"When it's in the bank, I'll believe it," he said.

Cagle said he plans to use some of his winnings to pay off some bills.