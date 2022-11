Lucas Wall broke a Guinness World Record by visiting all 97 Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority stations in 8 hours and 54 minutes. Photo by feffernuse/Pixabay.com

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A travel blogger earned a Guinness World Record by visiting all Metro stations in the Washington, D.C., area in 8 hours and 54 minutes. Lucas Wall took on the challenge Wednesday, the first full day of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority's Silver Line service. Advertisement

Wall started his journey at the new Ashburn Station and finished 8 hours and 54 minutes later at Huntington Station, after visiting a total 97 stations.

Guinness World Records said Wall's time was nearly an hour longer than the previous record of 7 hours and 59 minutes, but the previous record-holder, Scott Bennett, earned the record in December 2019, and Metro has since added six new stations.

"I did this WMATA Transit Race -- also known as the D.C. Metro Challenge -- to raise awareness of this long-awaited transit expansion in the national capital region and set the mark transit racers must strive to beat," Wall told WTTG-TV.