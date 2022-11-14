Last of 11 escaped cows in Louisville resurfaces

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Authorities in Kentucky said the last of 11 cows that escaped from a truck in late October has been sighted weeks later.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said the 11 cows were found running loose on the Cherokee Park golf course and the surrounding area Oct. 21, after the animals escaped from a truck that was struck by another vehicle on Interstate 64.

All but one of the bovines were rounded up by authorities and volunteer cowboys. Louisville Metro Animal Services said the remaining animal, a bull, was spotted Sunday. Witnesses said the bull was seen in an area between Le Moo and Beargrass Creek.

Authorities reminded members of the public to call police rather than attempt to capture the bull themselves.