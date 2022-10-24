Trending
Oct. 24, 2022 / 4:43 PM

10 cows captured, 1 still loose after cattle invade Kentucky golf course

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Authorities in Kentucky said one bovine remains on the loose after a herd of 11 escaped cows were spotted wandering a golf course.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said the 11 cows were found running loose on the Cherokee Park golf course and the surrounding area Friday, and all but four of the bovines were quickly rounded up.

Three more cattle were rounded up Saturday with the help of a volunteer cowboy. One of the captures was chronicled in a Facebook Live video by witness Tara Bassett.

The remaining cow was caught on camera in the Castlewood Avenue area, but fled before it could be captured.

Members of the public are being urged not to approach the loose cow, and to call 911 if it is spotted.

Odd News // 28 minutes ago
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Firefighters were summoned to a college in England to rescue a swam that was found stuck in a narrow drainpipe near the roof of a building.
Odd News // 57 minutes ago
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman who previously won two $10,000 lottery prizes said a cashier's urging led her to try a scratch-off ticket that earned her a $100,000 jackpot.
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- A state in India broke a Guinness World Record when it created a display of 1,576,955 oil lamps to celebrate Diwali.
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Police in Indiana confirmed a kangaroo is on the loose in Carroll County after escaping from its owner's property.
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- A Swedish zoo was closed Monday while officials searched the premises for a highly venomous king cobra that escaped from its enclosure.
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Serial Guinness World Record-breaker David Rush earned his 250th title when he recaptured the record for furthest distance to blow a pea.
Odd News // 3 days ago
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Idaho said they are investigating the origins of a non-native animal found wandering loose: an alligator.
Odd News // 3 days ago
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Workers at a car dealership in Florida examined a car that was dropped off for service and made a surprising discovery -- a coyote wedged in the front grille.
Odd News // 3 days ago
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A 1-year-old kelpie became the most expensive working dog in Australia when she was auctioned for more than $31,000.
Odd News // 3 days ago
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A Maryland man collected a $100,000 jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket just weeks after he won $10,000 from another game.
