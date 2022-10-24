10 cows captured, 1 still loose after cattle invade Kentucky golf course

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Authorities in Kentucky said one bovine remains on the loose after a herd of 11 escaped cows were spotted wandering a golf course.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said the 11 cows were found running loose on the Cherokee Park golf course and the surrounding area Friday, and all but four of the bovines were quickly rounded up.

Three more cattle were rounded up Saturday with the help of a volunteer cowboy. One of the captures was chronicled in a Facebook Live video by witness Tara Bassett.

The remaining cow was caught on camera in the Castlewood Avenue area, but fled before it could be captured.

Members of the public are being urged not to approach the loose cow, and to call 911 if it is spotted.