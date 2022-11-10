Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 10, 2022 / 5:00 AM

'Super Skills' Guinness World Records Day kicks off with somersaulting feat

By Ben Hooper
Guinness World Records announced Dinesh Sunar earned the record for most blindfolded standing backwards somersaults in one minute, managing 21. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records
Guinness World Records announced Dinesh Sunar earned the record for most blindfolded standing backwards somersaults in one minute, managing 21. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The 19th annual Guinness World Records Day is underway, and the record-keeping organization announced new records including most blindfolded standing backwards somersaults in one minute.

The organization announced a slate of new records Thursday for GWR Day 2022, which bears the theme "Super Skills."

Advertisement

Dinesh Sunar, who grew up in Nepal and now lives in the Unites States, earned the record for most blindfolded standing backwards somersaults in one minute, managing 21 in the time limit. Sunar, a parkour expert, has multiple Guinness titles to his name, including most parkour twisting backflips off a wall in one minute and most backward somersaults against a wall in 30 seconds (parkour).

Guinness World Records said other records broken for GWR Day include most rotating puzzles solved whilst on a skateboard, 500; most consecutive football touches while hanging with one hand in 30 seconds, 87; most consecutive football touches on a quad bike performing a wheelie (team of two), 80; most bunny hops to rear onto a bar in one minute, 14; most basketball arm rolls in one minute (three basketballs), 56; most single arm handstands in one minute (male), 23; most handstands in one minute (male), 41; and most alternating single arm handstands in one minute, 32.

Advertisement

Other records slated to be attempted on Thursday include most Rubik's cubes solved in 24 hours, fastest 20m backbend knee lock, most hula hoops spun simultaneously whilst on stilts and most football crossovers in one minute.

Read More

British couple driving ambulance across the globe for world record Doctor assembles leg bones in record time at Texas convention Danish archer shoots 7 arrows through keyhole for world record

Latest Headlines

Fireball streaks across Midwest night sky
Odd News // 12 hours ago
Fireball streaks across Midwest night sky
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A fireball streaked across the night sky over the Midwest, with residents capturing the light on camera from Wisconsin to Tennessee.
Matschie's tree kangaroo joey born at Nebraska zoo
Odd News // 13 hours ago
Matschie's tree kangaroo joey born at Nebraska zoo
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A Nebraska zoo announced a baby Matschie's tree kangaroo was born at the facility recently and has started to poke its head out of its mother's pouch.
Pharmacy worker's tip leads man to $100,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 13 hours ago
Pharmacy worker's tip leads man to $100,000 lottery prize
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said a pharmacy worker's urging led to his buying the Powerball ticket that earned him a $100,000 prize.
British couple driving ambulance across the globe for world record
Odd News // 14 hours ago
British couple driving ambulance across the globe for world record
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A British couple bought an ambulance off eBay are on a quest to break the Guinness World Record for longest journey in an ambulance -- and they've already unofficially succeeded.
Big shark lands on fishing boat off New Zealand coast
Odd News // 15 hours ago
Big shark lands on fishing boat off New Zealand coast
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A New Zealand charter boat crew and their customers ended up with an unusual story to tell when a large shark jumped out of the water and landed on their boat.
Stuck kitten rescued from truck tire in Massachusetts
Odd News // 17 hours ago
Stuck kitten rescued from truck tire in Massachusetts
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Massachusetts came to the aid of a kitten that became spooked and got stuck in the tire of a resident's truck.
Doctor assembles leg bones in record time at Texas convention
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Doctor assembles leg bones in record time at Texas convention
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- An attendee at the American Association for Hip and Knee Surgeons 2022 Annual Meeting in Texas broke a Guinness World Record by assembling the bones of the human leg in 78 seconds.
Danish archer shoots 7 arrows through keyhole for world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Danish archer shoots 7 arrows through keyhole for world record
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A professional archer from Denmark broke a Guinness World Record by shooting seven arrows in a row through a tiny keyhole.
Healthy baby hippo born at Dallas Zoo
Odd News // 1 day ago
Healthy baby hippo born at Dallas Zoo
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The Dallas Zoo announced the birth of a healthy baby hippopotamus there.
North Carolina woman wins her second Cash 5 lottery jackpot in two years
Odd News // 1 day ago
North Carolina woman wins her second Cash 5 lottery jackpot in two years
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman won a $368,522 jackpot from a Cash 5 lottery drawing less than two years after collecting $824,160 from a previous drawing.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Woman finds two pythons mating behind her microwave
Woman finds two pythons mating behind her microwave
Big shark lands on fishing boat off New Zealand coast
Big shark lands on fishing boat off New Zealand coast
Danish archer shoots 7 arrows through keyhole for world record
Danish archer shoots 7 arrows through keyhole for world record
Shoe-shaped house in Pennsylvania now available for short stays
Shoe-shaped house in Pennsylvania now available for short stays
ESPN announcer breaks world record for longest cornhole shot
ESPN announcer breaks world record for longest cornhole shot
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement