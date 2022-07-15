Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 15, 2022 / 12:58 PM

Bears break into California home, feast on doughnuts in the kitchen

By Ben Hooper

July 15 (UPI) -- A California woman shared video of a mother bear and cub that broke into her house and feasted on doughnuts from a kitchen counter.

Alice Taylor said she was at her Monrovia home when she heard a noise that turned out to be a mother bear and cub that had broken into her house by removing a window screen.

Advertisement

Taylor said the bears ate a box of doughnuts that had been left on the kitchen counter.

The homeowner said she made some loud noises and the bears left through the same now-screenless window.

Taylor said it was the second time that bears have come inside her home.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources shared photos last month when a bear broke into a vacation home near Crivitz while a family was inside. The family closed themselves into other rooms and a conservation officer was able to coax the bear out of the home.

Read More

Houston police chase loose emu through city streets Wisconsin man suctions 10 cans to his head for Guinness World Record Police chase loose goat in Indiana neighborhood

Latest Headlines

Houston police chase loose emu through city streets
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Houston police chase loose emu through city streets
July 15 (UPI) -- Astonished onlookers captured video in Texas when an escaped emu led police on a chase through traffic.
Wisconsin man suctions 10 cans to his head for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Wisconsin man suctions 10 cans to his head for Guinness World Record
July 15 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin man with unusual skin suction recaptured a Guinness World Record by sticking 10 cans to his shaved head.
Police chase loose goat in Indiana neighborhood
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Police chase loose goat in Indiana neighborhood
July 15 (UPI) -- Police in Indiana shared video of an unusual foot chase involving an officer, an animal control officer and a goat seen wandering through a neighborhood.
Extreme heat knocks out power during one Texas news station's weather forecast
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Extreme heat knocks out power during one Texas news station's weather forecast
In the middle of a segment on how the extreme, record-breaking heat across Texas could cause rolling blackouts in the Houston area, one TV meteorologist found himself in the middle of the story.
Rare orange lobster found in shipment at Florida Red Lobster
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Rare orange lobster found in shipment at Florida Red Lobster
July 14 (UPI) -- An extremely rare orange lobster was spared the dinner plate at a Red Lobster restaurant in Florida and will have a new permanent home at an aquarium.
Iguana found in Florida man's toilet for a third time
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Iguana found in Florida man's toilet for a third time
July 14 (UPI) -- A Florida man said he has learned to lift his toilet lid "with apprehension" after finding iguanas inside the commode three times in under a year.
Baby raccoons rescued from Massachusetts chimney
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Baby raccoons rescued from Massachusetts chimney
July 14 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Massachusetts responded to a home to rescue two baby raccoons from a resident's chimney.
North Carolina man's grilling plans lead to $100,000 lottery jackpot
Odd News // 21 hours ago
North Carolina man's grilling plans lead to $100,000 lottery jackpot
July 14 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said his craving for steak led to his winning $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Mosaic featuring 14,400 doughnuts breaks world record in Arizona
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Mosaic featuring 14,400 doughnuts breaks world record in Arizona
July 14 (UPI) -- An Arizona-based grocery store chain broke a Guinness World Record when it assembled 14,400 doughnuts into a mosaic of the store's 90th anniversary logo.
Cowboys help New Hampshire police round up escaped bull
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Cowboys help New Hampshire police round up escaped bull
July 14 (UPI) -- Police in New Hampshire said a bull that was on the loose for several days after escaping a Massachusetts farm was captured with help from some New York cowboys.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Michigan lottery club wins $1.85 million jackpot after trying for 20 years
Michigan lottery club wins $1.85 million jackpot after trying for 20 years
Brewery serves up refreshing take on hurricane preparedness
Brewery serves up refreshing take on hurricane preparedness
Childhood gift sparks world's largest collection of 'Power Rangers' memorabilia
Childhood gift sparks world's largest collection of 'Power Rangers' memorabilia
14-year-old's entry in 'I Voted' sticker design contest goes viral
14-year-old's entry in 'I Voted' sticker design contest goes viral
Iguana found in Florida man's toilet for a third time
Iguana found in Florida man's toilet for a third time
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement