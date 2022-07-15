Bears break into California home, feast on doughnuts in the kitchen

July 15 (UPI) -- A California woman shared video of a mother bear and cub that broke into her house and feasted on doughnuts from a kitchen counter.

Alice Taylor said she was at her Monrovia home when she heard a noise that turned out to be a mother bear and cub that had broken into her house by removing a window screen.

Advertisement

Taylor said the bears ate a box of doughnuts that had been left on the kitchen counter.

The homeowner said she made some loud noises and the bears left through the same now-screenless window.

Taylor said it was the second time that bears have come inside her home.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources shared photos last month when a bear broke into a vacation home near Crivitz while a family was inside. The family closed themselves into other rooms and a conservation officer was able to coax the bear out of the home.