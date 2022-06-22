Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
June 22, 2022 / 3:46 PM

Bear breaks into Wisconsin vacation home while family sleeps

By Ben Hooper

June 22 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin conservation warden was summoned to a vacation home where a black bear broke in through an open window while a family slept.

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Conservation Warden Tim Werner was summoned to the vacation home near Crivitz when a family from Illinois awoke to find a bear had entered through a kitchen window.

Advertisement

"The bear was able to actually punch through the screen and came in, ate some food in the kitchen and then ended up working its way into the master bathroom," Werner told WBAY-TV.

The family managed to close the bear into the bathroom and fled the home.

"Our original plan was to actually try to funnel this bear -- open the bathroom door, use some furniture to funnel it to the front door and let it out that way. Unfortunately, the bear didn't cooperate with us and didn't want to come out of the bathroom," Werner said.

Werner ended up using a catch pole to wrangle the bruin out of the house. Video of Werner's bear wrangling skills was captured by Shane Gyger.

"I've dealt with wolves and bobcats and other animals that have been caught in traps and helped release those, but as far as releasing a bear from a house, this is a first," Werner said.

Advertisement

Guests at a California Airbnb were recently faced with a similar situation when a bear entered the Northstar-area home through a window.

The California Highway Patrol said officers arrived to find an "extremely aggressive bear" had entered through an open window and the occupants had locked themselves in other rooms to hide from the animal.

The bear "proceeded to destroy the house looking for food," the CHP said. "The bear charged at officers multiple times until they were able to get it back outside."

Read More

Mystery horse caught wandering loose in Texas neighborhood Wrong turn leads Michigan woman to $500,000 lottery jackpot Swedish man throws washing machine more than 14 feet Swedish man throws washing machine more than 14 feet

Latest Headlines

Book returned to library in England after nearly 76 years
Odd News // 29 minutes ago
Book returned to library in England after nearly 76 years
June 22 (UPI) -- A British library said it has a new record for an overdue book after a tome was recently returned nearly 76 years after its due date.
Mystery horse caught wandering loose in Texas neighborhood
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Mystery horse caught wandering loose in Texas neighborhood
June 22 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas are trying to find the owner of a mystery horse found wandering loose through a residential neighborhood.
Wrong turn leads Michigan woman to $500,000 lottery jackpot
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Wrong turn leads Michigan woman to $500,000 lottery jackpot
June 22 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said a wrong turn led to her winning a $500,000 lottery prize -- although she was unaware of the amount of her jackpot for three months.
Swedish man throws washing machine more than 14 feet
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Swedish man throws washing machine more than 14 feet
June 22 (UPI) -- A Swedish strongman broke a Guinness World Record in Italy when he threw a washing machine a distance of 14 feet and 7.2 inches.
Stowaway cat on delivery truck could have come from any of several cities
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Stowaway cat on delivery truck could have come from any of several cities
June 22 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Scotland said they are trying to solve the mystery of a cat that stowed away on a delivery truck -- and may have come from any of several locations in Scotland and England.
Line of 4,280 plastic lawn flamingos breaks Guinness World Record
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Line of 4,280 plastic lawn flamingos breaks Guinness World Record
June 22 (UPI) -- Parks officials in Buffalo, N.Y., reclaimed a Guinness World Records title by assembling a line of 4,280 plastic garden flamingos.
Large plastic jar removed from bear cub's head
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Large plastic jar removed from bear cub's head
June 22 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Tennessee came to the rescue of a black bear cub spotted with a plastic food container stuck over its head.
National HVAC Tech Day pays tribute to air conditioning technicians
Odd News // 8 hours ago
National HVAC Tech Day pays tribute to air conditioning technicians
June 22 (UPI) -- National HVAC Tech Day, celebrated annually on June 22, was started in 2016 to pay tribute to the technicians who make sure homes are property air conditioned in the summertime.
Men rescue baby goat wedged between rocks on British Columbia mountain
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Men rescue baby goat wedged between rocks on British Columbia mountain
June 21 (UPI) -- Two men on their way to a fishing spot in British Columbia ended up coming to the rescue of a baby mountain goat that apparently took a fall and ended up stuck between two large rocks.
Overdue book returned to British library after 53 years
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Overdue book returned to British library after 53 years
June 21 (UPI) -- An assistant working at a British library said she was stunned when a man returned a book that had been checked out in 1969.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Baby goat born with 19-inch ears in Pakistan
Baby goat born with 19-inch ears in Pakistan
Missouri theme park modeled after 1800s town for sale
Missouri theme park modeled after 1800s town for sale
'Kitten' rescued by Tennessee couple turns out to be a baby bobcat
'Kitten' rescued by Tennessee couple turns out to be a baby bobcat
9-foot boa constrictor found wandering loose outside New York home
9-foot boa constrictor found wandering loose outside New York home
Hundreds of dogs return to San Francisco beach for Corgi Con
Hundreds of dogs return to San Francisco beach for Corgi Con
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement