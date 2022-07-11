Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 11, 2022 / 12:41 PM

Canadian runner breaks world record for joggling 6.2 miles

By Ben Hooper

July 11 (UPI) -- A Canadian runner unofficially broke a Guinness World Record for joggling -- juggling while running -- when he reached a distance of 6.2 miles in 34 minutes and 47 seconds.

Michael Bergeron of Prince Edward Island took to the track at the University of Prince Edward Island while juggling to attempt the record for fastest 10 kilometers joggling with three objects.

Advertisement

Bergeron finished with a time of 34 minutes and 47 seconds, beating the current record of 36 minutes and 27 seconds.

Bergeron previously attempted the record in 2018 and finished with a time of 35 minutes and 36 seconds, but his run was disqualified on a technicality.

Bergeron said evidence from his most recent attempt is now being submitted to Guinness World Records for official recognition.

"I broke the record by 1:40 so it feels pretty good. Now, I just hope Guinness recognizes it because it's on a certified track. I feel exhausted, my feet are hurting, but super happy," he told SaltWire.

The runner previously broke the record for fastest half-marathon joggling three objects at the Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon in October 2018.

Advertisement

Read More

Kangaroo leads police on 3-mile chase in Hungary Baby deer rescued from chain-link fence in New York World's most expensive french fries return to New York eatery

Latest Headlines

Kangaroo leads police on 3-mile chase in Hungary
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Kangaroo leads police on 3-mile chase in Hungary
July 11 (UPI) -- Police in Hungary responded to the southern area of the capital, Budapest, to capture an unusual animal on the loose -- a kangaroo.
Georgia first responders chase, wrangle fugitive goat
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Georgia first responders chase, wrangle fugitive goat
July 11 (UPI) -- First responders in Cobb County, Ga., chased and wrangled a goat that recently ran away from its owner.
Baby deer rescued from chain-link fence in New York
Odd News // 2 days ago
Baby deer rescued from chain-link fence in New York
July 8 (UPI) -- Police in New York came to the rescue of a young deer found with its leg caught in a chain-link fence.
Escaped sheep gets a lift home in the back of police cruiser
Odd News // 2 days ago
Escaped sheep gets a lift home in the back of police cruiser
July 8 (UPI) -- An escaped sheep that wandered onto a Maine resident's property received a lift home in the back of a police cruiser.
World's most expensive french fries return to New York eatery
Odd News // 2 days ago
World's most expensive french fries return to New York eatery
July 8 (UPI) -- A New York restaurant announced a $200 plate of french fries certified as the world's most expensive by Guinness World Records will be returning to the eatery for National French Fry Day.
Penguins unimpressed with Japanese aquarium's shift to cheaper fish
Odd News // 2 days ago
Penguins unimpressed with Japanese aquarium's shift to cheaper fish
July 8 (UPI) -- A Japanese aquarium said its penguins are not impressed with the cheaper fish officials have been buying for them as a result of inflation.
French chess club assembles world's largest chess piece
Odd News // 3 days ago
French chess club assembles world's largest chess piece
July 8 (UPI) -- A French chess club unofficially broke a Guinness World Record by building a chess piece measuring more than 20.6 feet tall.
Loose pig visits Illinois high school
Odd News // 3 days ago
Loose pig visits Illinois high school
July 8 (UPI) -- Officials at an Illinois high school said a loose pig has taken up residence on campus and has thus far managed to evade all attempts at capture.
Dramatic photos show tree burning from the inside out
Odd News // 3 days ago
Dramatic photos show tree burning from the inside out
When firefighters from the Ridgeville Township Volunteer Firefighter Department arrived on the scene to extinguish a burning tree, they were met with a particularly challenging job -- a tree burning from the inside out.
Lone car narrowly outraces landslide on an isolated highway
Odd News // 3 days ago
Lone car narrowly outraces landslide on an isolated highway
A driver ended up in a real-life Bond movie when a mountainside in China's southwestern Sichuan province gave way, causing rocks to spill onto the roadway, leaving the imperiled car no choice but to outrun the carnage.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

World's most expensive french fries return to New York eatery
World's most expensive french fries return to New York eatery
Penguins unimpressed with Japanese aquarium's shift to cheaper fish
Penguins unimpressed with Japanese aquarium's shift to cheaper fish
Escaped sheep gets a lift home in the back of police cruiser
Escaped sheep gets a lift home in the back of police cruiser
Lightning strike on truck caught on camera on Florida highway
Lightning strike on truck caught on camera on Florida highway
Dramatic photos show tree burning from the inside out
Dramatic photos show tree burning from the inside out
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement