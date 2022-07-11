Canadian runner breaks world record for joggling 6.2 miles

July 11 (UPI) -- A Canadian runner unofficially broke a Guinness World Record for joggling -- juggling while running -- when he reached a distance of 6.2 miles in 34 minutes and 47 seconds.

Michael Bergeron of Prince Edward Island took to the track at the University of Prince Edward Island while juggling to attempt the record for fastest 10 kilometers joggling with three objects.

Bergeron finished with a time of 34 minutes and 47 seconds, beating the current record of 36 minutes and 27 seconds.

Bergeron previously attempted the record in 2018 and finished with a time of 35 minutes and 36 seconds, but his run was disqualified on a technicality.

Bergeron said evidence from his most recent attempt is now being submitted to Guinness World Records for official recognition.

"I broke the record by 1:40 so it feels pretty good. Now, I just hope Guinness recognizes it because it's on a certified track. I feel exhausted, my feet are hurting, but super happy," he told SaltWire.

The runner previously broke the record for fastest half-marathon joggling three objects at the Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon in October 2018.