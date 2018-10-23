Guinness adjudicators were on hand to present certificates for 13 broken records at the 2018 Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records/Canada Running Series

Guinness adjudicators were on hand to present certificates for 13 broken records at the 2018 Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records/Canada Running Series

Guinness adjudicators were on hand to present certificates to 13 record breakers at the 2018 Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records/Canada Running Series

Guinness adjudicators were on hand to present certificates for 13 broken records at the 2018 Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records/Canada Running Series

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records confirmed 13 participants in a Toronto marathon left with new titles, including fastest marathon dressed as a battery.

The record-keeping organization said Sunday's 2018 Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon saw 13 world records being broken or created, including runner Blaine Penny breaking the record for fastest marathon dressed as a battery (male) with a time of 2:59:57.6.

Pamela Bottos donned a Lucille Ball costume and broke the record for fastest half marathon dressed as a television character (female), boasting a time of 1:56:48.

Daniel Janetos broke his own record for fastest half marathon dressed as a chef (male), finishing with a time of 1:27:50.

Juggler Michael-Lucien Bergeron broke the record for fastest half marathon joggling with three objects (male), coming in at 1:17:09.4.

The record for fastest marathon with two runners handcuffed together (male) was broken by friends Victor Freve-Boucher and Freud Fortier-Chouinard, who finished with a time of 3:15:42.5.

Bridget Burns, who already held records for fastest half marathon in motocross gear (female) and fastest marathon dressed as a boxer (female), broke the record for fastest half marathon dressed as a zoo keeper, completing the race in 2:04:46.7.

Robert Winckler, who holds records for fastest half marathon dressed as a cowboy and fastest half marathon dressed as a swimmer, finished with a time of 1:57:58.8 to set the record for fastest half marathon carrying golf clubs.

Julie Hillis loaded her four kids into two strollers to break the record for fastest half marathon pushing two double prams (female), with a time of 2:04:59.

Jean Oh dressed as Super Mario's dinosaur pal Yoshi to finish with a time of 1:35:56.2 to break the record for fastest half marathon dressed as a video game character.

Bradley Vincent donned a poop emoji costume and ran with a 1:39:50.4 time for the fastest half marathon dressed as an emoji record.

The record for fastest half marathon dressed in an ice hockey kit (male) was broken by Evan Latsky, who finished with a time of 1:39:50.4.

Kyle Pastor, Marco Pelayo, David Duarte and Christopher Hoeppler broke the record for fastest half marathon with four runners handcuffed together (male), finishing the race in 2:00:28.

Brothers Petro and Andrey Czupiel dressed as Fred Flintstone and Barney Rubble in the foot-powered Flintstone car to break the record for fastest half marathon in a two-person costume at 2:09:27.5.