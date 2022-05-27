Trending
Odd News
May 27, 2022

Man eats three Carolina Reaper chilies in 8.72 seconds for world record

By Ben Hooper

May 27 (UPI) -- A California man put his love of spicy food to the limit when he broke a Guinness World Record by downing three Carolina Reaper chili peppers in 8.72 seconds.

Gregory Foster took on the record for fastest time to eat three Carolina Reaper chilies at the Seaport Shopping Center in Downtown San Diego and ended up eating six of the super-hot peppers when his first attempt was disqualified.

Foster's second attempt ended in 8.72 seconds, successfully taking the record from Canadian pepper fan Mike Jack, who ate three Carolina Reapers in 9.72 seconds.

The Carolina Reaper pepper has an average of 1,641,183 Scoville Heat Units, compared to 2,500-8,000 SHU for the average jalapeno.

"In practicing for an attempt like this it is more about mechanics and muscle memory, so I time myself eating small sweet peppers to get the chewing and swallowing down to automatic responses," Foster told Guinness World Records.

