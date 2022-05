Participants compete in the world's largest game of freeze dance at the 2022 National Senior Games in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Photo courtesy of Pacira BioSciences

May 25 (UPI) -- Attendees at the 2022 National Senior Games in Florida broke a Guinness World Record when 1,308 people participated in the world's largest game of freeze dance. The event at Las Olas Intracoastal Promenade Park in Fort Lauderdale was witnessed by a Guinness World Records adjudicator and was confirmed as the world's largest game of freeze dance -- a game that calls on players to abruptly freeze in place when the music stops and remain still until the music resumes. Advertisement

The record attempt was planned by the National Senior Games Association and Pacira BioSciences. Organizers said the game freeze dance was chosen to promote iovera, a cold therapy device designed to reduce pain in knee osteoarthritis patients.

The winner of the freeze dance game was Jesse Lee Falling of Broken Arrow, Okla., who was attending the games to support his mother, a competitor in track and field events.