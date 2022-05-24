Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
May 24, 2022 / 9:15 AM

Amazona Zoo announces birth of rare Brazilian tapir

By Wade Sheridan

May 24 (UPI) -- The Amazona Zoo in England has announced the birth of a rare Brazilian tapir to parents Ennis and Lutador.

Ennis gave birth following a 13-month gestation. The 10-year-old tapir previously had three failed pregnancies.

Advertisement

"We are so happy. Ennis the mother hasn't had the easiest time trying to be a mum. She has had three failed pregnancies due to differing factors. With a gestation of 13 months, it is a long time to wait to try again," head keeper Imogen White said in a statement.

Ennis gave birth to a healthy male and had no issues during the birth.

"The keepers and myself have been through the losses that Ennis has suffered over the years and have been heartbroken. So to say that we are over the moon with this successful birth feels like an understatement. We are all so proud of Ennis. We all knew she could be a good mum and she is now getting to prove how excellent she is at the job, so attentive and protective," White said.

The Amazona Zoo uploaded to Twitter a photo of the newborn with Ennis.

Tapirs are an endangered species that are native to the jungle and forest regions of South America, Central America and Southeast Asia.

World Tapir Day, which is celebrated annually on April 27, was created by conservationists in 2008 to raise awareness about the endangered species.

Read More

Endangered okapi at Oklahoma City Zoo is pregnant Saint Louis Zoo announces birth of critically endangered Amur leopard cubs Giraffe calf at San Diego Zoo can stand, walk after leg brace treatment

Latest Headlines

Dad returns overdue book to elementary school after 40 years
Odd News // 37 minutes ago
Dad returns overdue book to elementary school after 40 years
May 24 (UPI) -- Pier Fazzalari of Michigan has returned an elementary school library book he checked out over 40 years ago.
Brothers Day was founded by an Alabama man in 2001 to celebrate brotherhood
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Brothers Day was founded by an Alabama man in 2001 to celebrate brotherhood
May 24 (UPI) -- Brothers Day, celebrated annually on May 24, was started by an Alabama man in 2001 to celebrate bothers both biological and chosen.
Firefighters rescue 11 ducklings from West Virginia storm drain
Odd News // 16 hours ago
Firefighters rescue 11 ducklings from West Virginia storm drain
May 23 (UPI) -- Firefighters in West Virginia came to the rescue of 11 baby ducks found stranded in a storm drain while their mother stood nearby.
Maryland woman wins $25,000 from free lottery ticket
Odd News // 16 hours ago
Maryland woman wins $25,000 from free lottery ticket
May 23 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman won a $25,000 prize from a Pick 5 lottery ticket that she received for free as part of a promotion.
Australian group knits world's largest tea cozy
Odd News // 16 hours ago
Australian group knits world's largest tea cozy
May 23 (UPI) -- A group of Australian knitters came together to knit the world's largest tea cozy, measuring 16.7 feet tall with a circumference of 63.3 feet.
Alabama couple convert helicopter into 'helicamper'
Odd News // 17 hours ago
Alabama couple convert helicopter into 'helicamper'
May 23 (UPI) -- An Alabama couple who spotted the main body of a helicopter on Facebook Marketplace decided to buy the aircraft -- and converted it into a camper.
Woman breaks one-handed climbing world record in London
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Woman breaks one-handed climbing world record in London
May 23 (UPI) -- A woman born with her right arm missing below the elbow broke a Guinness World Record by climbing a vertical distance of 1,229 feet and 9 inches using only one arm on a climbing wall.
Bear visits front office at Colorado condo complex
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Bear visits front office at Colorado condo complex
May 23 (UPI) -- A front desk worker at a Colorado condo complex captured video when a bear wandered into the office through an open back door.
World Turtle Day was founded in 2000 by American Tortoise Rescue
Odd News // 20 hours ago
World Turtle Day was founded in 2000 by American Tortoise Rescue
May 23 (UPI) -- World Turtle Day, celebrated annually on May 23, was started in 2000 by a rescue group aiming to protect the habitats of turtles and tortoises around the world.
Blindfolded man catches beach ball 35 times in one minute
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Blindfolded man catches beach ball 35 times in one minute
May 23 (UPI) -- An Idaho man donned a blindfold and managed to catch a beach ball thrown by a neighbor 35 times in one minute.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Balenciaga's 'full destroyed' sneakers listed for $1,850
Balenciaga's 'full destroyed' sneakers listed for $1,850
Alabama couple convert helicopter into 'helicamper'
Alabama couple convert helicopter into 'helicamper'
Idaho man runs half marathon while wearing 111 T-shirts
Idaho man runs half marathon while wearing 111 T-shirts
Indiana students attempt world record game of Duck, Duck, Goose
Indiana students attempt world record game of Duck, Duck, Goose
Second cougar sighting reported in Washington
Second cougar sighting reported in Washington
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement