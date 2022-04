World Tapir Day, celebrated annually on April 27, was started by conservationists in 2008 to raise awareness of the endangered animals. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- World Tapir Day, celebrated annually on April 27, was started by conservationists in 2008 to raise awareness of the endangered species. The holiday began in 2008 as a means of raising awareness of the plight of endangered tapirs, which are native to jungle and forest regions of South America, Central America and Southeast Asia. Advertisement

"Despite their size, history and ecological importance, tapirs remain one of the least recognized species of animals," the holiday's official website states. "In comparison with other animals, tapirs feature little in the collective consciousness and are frequently misidentified by zoo visitors."

The annual holiday also serves as a fundraiser for the tapir conservation efforts of the Belize Zoo, the World Land Trust and the Rainforest Trust.

