May 10, 2022 / 8:48 AM

Four carpet pythons take over family's deck in Australia

By Wade Sheridan

May 10 (UPI) -- A family in Buderim, Australia had to deal with four large carpet pythons that had invaded their home's backyard deck.

The four snakes appeared on the deck over a two to three day period. Six snakes in total have showed up at the house over a two week period.

The family called reptile specialist Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 to handle the issue and take the snakes off of their property.

The company uploaded a video to Facebook of their catcher Stuart McKenzie grabbing two of the carpet pythons before releasing them back into the wild.

McKenzie had to stop by the house multiple times to catch the snakes with the last one being one of the thickest he has ever seen.

"It's not very often this happens but during the breeding season we regularly get called out for multiple snakes at one home," Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 said.

Recently, a large snow corn snake was spotted and captured by police in the Dublin suburb of Lucan.

