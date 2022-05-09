Large snow corn snake captured in Dublin

This snake, believed to be a snow corn snake, was found in Lucan yesterday & taken to Lucan Garda Station where it was looked after for the night before being taken to the National Exotic Animal Sanctuary today. Anyone with info on ownership please contact Lucan GS 01 6667300. pic.twitter.com/qlR8Ezwh2R— Garda Info (@gardainfo) May 8, 2022

May 9 (UPI) -- A large snow corn snake was spotted and captured by police in the Dublin suburb of Lucan.

The huge reptile was first transferred to the Lucan Garda Station before it was moved to the National Exotic Animal Sanctuary in Ballivor.

Advertisement

Authorities uploaded a photo of the snake laying across a box on Twitter. The snake is long with yellow and white features.

Police are asking anyone with info on the snake or its owner to contact them.

Recently, animal rescuers in Pennsylvania captured a California kingsnake more than 2,000 miles from its natural habitat. The forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary are searching for the snake's owner.